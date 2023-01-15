NHL Rumors: Timo Meier And The Next David Pastrnak Deal?

Timo Meier And The New York Islanders?

Stefan Rosner of NYI Hockey NOW: The New York Islanders need a sniper to help out Mathew Barzal and the forwards. Anders Lee is not quite that guy and Anthony Beauvillier has seen his stock drop precipitously.

San Jose Sharks senior advisor Tim Burke was seen at an Islanders game recently fueling rumors. There have been no formal links between the Islanders and Sharks when it comes to Timo Meier, however.

Meier makes too much sense for New York. He generates a ton of shots and did score 35 times last season. The forward is versatile. Meier carries plays, starts them, and can finish too. While he cannot finish like a Pastrnak, the Sharks winger gets his goals.

If Lou Lamoriello is willing to part with some talent, a player like Meier who has speed and some size could provide great benefit to the Islanders. This boils down to does San Jose want Aatu Ray maybe. It will take some top pieces to pry Meier away from San Jose.

How Mitch Marner May Help David Pastrnak Get Paid

Michael Traikos of The Toronto Sun: So, that Mitch Marner deal could potentially help David Pastrnak get paid even more money. That sounds crazy and yet, maybe it is not.

The infamous Brad Marchand tweet about Mitch Marner being worth some $12 million resonated somewhat. Marner eventually got $10.9 million AAV from Toronto. Now, does David Pastrnak take another hometown discount? His $6.66 million AAV is currently surpassed by 89 NHL players.

The Boston winger is on pace for more than 60 goals and nearly 120 points. His ability to score goals while playing reasonably well at both ends of the ice is worth almost any price. How about highest paid player in the NHL?

That’s not a foolhardy question. Nathan MacKinnon took that huge eight-year extension for $100.8 million which kicks in next season. Social media, err Twitter, may push the case for Pastrnak more than he or his agent ever could. Stay tuned.