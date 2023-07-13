NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres and Dallas Stars

Sabres Feel Goaltending is Already Set

Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic: As Fairburn writes the only thing the Buffalo Sabres did not address when free agency opened was goaltending. The belief from general manager Kevyn Adams is that Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Devon Levi, and Eric Comrie will be the trio that guides the Sabres this season.

It was a weak free-agent class, to begin with. But once goalies Tristan Jarry, Frederik Andersen, and Antti Raanta re-signed with their respective clubs and Joonas Korpisalo signed in Ottawa, the options became really thin on the free agent market.

The trade market is an option for the Sabres with Connor Hellebuyck, John Gibson, and Carter Hart out there. However, the Sabres instead chose to bolster their depth on defense with the signings of Erik Johnson and Connor Clifton.

Saad Yousuf of The Athletic: Yousuf writes the Dallas Stars are still looking to upgrade their defense after trading Colin Miller to the New Jersey Devils. As Yousuf notes the Stars will be doing this internally or by trying to add someone from outside the organization.

As noted on NHLRumors.com leading up to the start of free agency, the Stars were looking to unload a contract as they were up against the salary cap. Miller was the guy who moved out as Matt Duchene was brought in on the forward side of things.

However, the Stars know their defense was exposed against Vegas. Dallas was able to bolster their blueline slightly with the signings of Alex Petrovic, Gavin Bayreuther, and Derrick Pouliot. The Stars have yet to see the best from Thomas Harley and Nils Lundkvist.

While they want to add a defenceman to their backend to have insurance because of Ryan Suter‘s decline, the Stars are going to be patient. The best option for them may be on the trade market. However, if that does not materialize the Stars will do their best to make the lineup they have work.