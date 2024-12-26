NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, and Five Trade Targets with Potential Landing Spots

It may be best if the Buffalo Sabres wait the season out

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Teams like the Florida Panthers, Vegas Golden Knights, and Vancouver Canucks have first-time GMs but they insulated them with some experience. That wasn’t the case for Kevyn Adams in Buffalo.

Adams is in his fifth year as GM, has locked up a young core but they’re not in a position they’d hoped to be in. He’s at a pressure spot right now.

League sources say the Sabres are open-minded on moves and have options. The Sabres don’t want to move someone and see them flourish elsewhere – see Sam Reinhart, Brandon Montour, Jack Eichel and Ryan O’Reilly.

It may be in the Sabres best interest to wait it out this year and address in the offseason.

Firing Lindy Ruff eight months in seems like a flimsy fix.

Five trade targets and potential landing spots for them

Pierre LeBrun and Chris Johnston of The Athletic: Looking at some players who could be dealt by the trade deadline and potential landing spots for them.

Ivan Provorov – LHD – Columbus Blue Jackets – pending UFA at $4.725 million

LeBrun: Colorado Avalanche – Although he’s interested in staying the Blue Jackets, he’ll likely be out of their price range. The Avs don’t have a 2025 first-round pick but do in 2026. They want to find a way to not move their 2026.

Johnston: Tampa Bay Lightning

Brock Nelson – C – New York Islanders – pending UFA at $6 million

LeBrun: Dallas Stars – Can put Tyler Seguin on the LTIR when they need the space. Think Nelson wants to test free agency and GM Lou Lamoriello will need to make a decision.

Johnston: Minnesota Wild – Nelson is from Minnesota and may consider re-signing. The Wild would need to figure out how to work the cap.

Yanni Gourde – C – Seattle Kraken – pending UFA at $5.167

LeBrun: Toronto Maple Leafs – Third-line center with some playoff experience. Has a modified no-trade but has the understanding he’d okay a trade to Toronto.

Johnston: Vancouver Canucks – Has a strong presence in the room and would bring a different element into their bottom six.

John Gibson – G – Anaheim Ducks – two years left at $6.4 million

LeBrun: Carolina Hurricanes – The Ducks will have to retain 50 percent of salary if they want to trade him anywhere. The Ducks and Hurricanes talked last offseason about Gibson.

Johnston: Edmonton Oilers – At half price, he could be a sensible fit in Edmonton for more than one playoff run.

David Savard – RHD – Montreal Canadiens – pending UFA at $3.5 million