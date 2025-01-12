NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres And Philadelphia Flyers Questions

What Is Going On With The Buffalo Sabres?

Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News: The Buffalo Sabres are in a strange position where they are in and out of the playoff hunt. This truly depends on who you talk to and whether Buffalo can mount a second-half surge. Either way, one of the more coveted players on their roster is Dylan Cozens.

The fact that less than two years Cozens signed a seven-year extension is not lost on anyone. Things happen quickly in the NHL. Rumors can often appear out of nowhere. However, with yet another season on the brink for Buffalo, many feel the inevitable playoff miss is coming. Some feel the need to sell sooner rather than later.

Reality dictates as follows. The belief is Buffalo is not actively shopping Cozens at all. However, Kevyn Adams gets calls almost consistently from other teams inquiring about his services. Cozens is having a down season producing a point every other game. It is not enough and the center knows this.

The problem lies in the system. It is played at a pace that seemingly is not working for everyone. Maybe chances and shots are suppressed but for Buffalo, even fewer goals are being scored. Honestly, Cozens may be overthinking. It will be intriguing to see if an upswing comes. Do the rumors then go away?

The Philadelphia Flyers Goaltending Carousel

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: The Philadelphia Flyers have a goaltending problem which is not a surprise. However, the nature of the problem and the solutions may be more problematic.

Samuel Ersson cannot stay healthy while Ivan Fedotov remains a development in progress. Add in Aleksei Kolosov‘s struggles and the Flyers’ .869 save percentage ranks last in the NHL.

Making a trade is possible but Philadelphia desperately needs a goaltender who can stop the bleeding. Options here are limited and only Elvis Merzlikins (Columbus) is signed past this season. Bringing in journeymen probably is not ideal. Plucking someone from waivers is plausible but players like Aaron Dell, Martin Jones, and Malcolm Subban may not help much.

There is always do nothing and hope. With some prospects in the mix, maybe they get some time in net.

Finally, there is always Cal Petersen. At this point, it cannot get much worse, right?

