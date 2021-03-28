NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres and the Carolina Hurricanes

Pros and cons of some Buffalo Sabres trade targets

John Vogl of The Athletic: With a couple of weeks left until the trade deadline, it is time to take a look at the Buffalo Sabres. They clearly are selling and here are some of their more “marketable” assets.

Taylor Hall — Hall has to go. He is one of the best wingers on the market — may be the best. There is no way Buffalo will be able to bring him back next season. Basically, if he is a Sabre on April 13th, Kevyn Adams has failed the life test. Now, will the return include the first-round pick? Some will flip-flop on that one. Hall has lost a step physically and mentally. That does not come back too often.

Carter Hutton — If a third-string goalie nets a sixth-round pick, Hutton should get a mid-round return (4th or so). He will not be back next year anyway.

Brandon Montour — Montour will happily take the first ticket out of town much as Eric Staal did. He could fetch a solid return as well.

Tobias Rieder — Rieder has morphed into a nice penalty killer with some occasional offense — a perfect bottom-six forward who can net a mid-round pick or a prospect.

Simply, Buffalo is stuck with certain players like Kyle Okposo and absolutely need players like Sam Reinhart and Linus Ullmark. That is just how it works sometimes when a team is that far gone. Are the Sabres a team that should have lost 17 straight games and counting? With this roster and the circumstances…probably.

Finally, that is why their trade value is so depressed. A new team has to work on their mindset first and foremost before anything else. Time is something most teams do not have. They need productive players now.

The Carolina Hurricanes’ rental stance

Pierre LeBrun from The Athletic: Carolina wants to wait closer to the trade deadline on any rental. That is why they looked away from Eric Staal. Some believe the Hurricanes should jump in but so far, they have no urgency. Yet.