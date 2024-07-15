NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, and the Columbus Blue Jackets

A few questions for the Buffalo Sabres

Lance Lysowski of the Buffalo News: The Buffalo Sabres have about $14.5 million in salary space and have to re-sign Beck Malenstyn, Peyton Krebs and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

(mailbag)

There isn’t pressure for the Winnipeg Jets to trade Nikolaj Ehlers, the Carolina Hurricanes to trade Martin Necas, or the Philadelphia Flyers to trade Joel Farabee. Those teams aren’t going to lower their asking prices.

Don’t see Jiri Kulich or Isak Rosen making the Sabres’ opening day roster unless there is an injury. There is no need to rush either player. Both will likely get some NHL action this season.

After next year’s KHL season, look for the Sabres to sign 2021 second-round pick Prokhor Potapov. He’ll need some AHL time but is close to being NHL-ready.

Does Krebs slot in on their fourth line? Where will Jordan Greenway fit in? Greenway has a year left on his deal. Could see Lindy Ruff giving Greenway a chance in the bottom six before they look to move him.

Will another team be interested in Connor Clifton, who has two years left on his deal? He’s a third-pairing, right-handed defenseman that can kill penalties.

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: Columbus Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell said that they are bringing two coaching candidates to Columbus this week for in-person interviews.

Dean Evason and Jay Woodcroft are believed to be the two candidates.

“We’re only bringing in two,” Waddell said. “I have a third (candidate) who’s kind of on hold right now, but we have the top two guys that we’d like to bring in in-person.

“This week is an important week for us coming up here. Training camp is essentially the third week in September. Do I want this to go into August? Not a chance. Now, whether we announce something (this) week or if it’s done early the following week … we’ll see how the schedules line up.”

Todd McLellan was their top choice but the contract negotiation/framework broke down or stalled. McLellan is owed $5.5 million from the Kings for this season. A source said money wasn’t an issue in talks.