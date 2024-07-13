NHL Rumors: Is Extending Brock Boeser a Priority for Vancouver

Will the Vancouver Canucks Look To Extend Brock Boeser Right Away?

TSN Hockey Analyst Frankie Corrado joined SportsCenter with Jay Onrait and was asked about the eligible players to sign extensions and wondered if the Vancouver Canucks were going to make it a priority to re-up Brock Boeser.

** NHLRumors.com transcriptions

Jay Onrait: “So many notable players eligible for contract extensions this summer, players like Leon Draisaitl, Mitchell Marner, and Sidney Crosby, who is apparently about to sign a three-year $30 million extension with the Pens. And then there’s another three we’re gonna focus on right now with Frankie Corrado, our NHL analyst, Brock Boeser, John Tavares, and Linus Ullmark.

We’re gonna focus on these three players, and here’s Frankie, and we’re gonna start. We’re gonna start with Brock Besser, who’s coming off his best season, Frankie, as you know, has 40 goals, 73 points in 81 games. He was terrific for the Canucks. He’s entering that final year of the deal just over $6.5 million. If you’re Jimmy Rutherford and you’re Patrik Allvin, should this be your major priority at this point in the offseason?”

Frankie Corrado: “I don’t know if it’s a major priority right now Jay, but the Canucks have positioned themselves in a good way to get this done at some point because they’ve locked up their core players. You know, Miller sticking around. Pettersson sticking around. You got her Hronek and Hughes done. You have another year of Thatcher Demko of $5 million. And all of a sudden, the Vancouver Canucks have really cleaned up their cap situation to the point where you know, going into this season, if they could have found another suitor for Brock Boeser, they would have done that.

You know, he was a player, prior to the last two years before this one. He’s around a point a game guy, but he was hurt a lot. Then he has two years where he’s just over half a point a game, and all of a sudden, that $6.65 million, you’re not getting the value out of that.

But now, last year, 40 goals like you mentioned, Brock Boeser at $6.6 million. It makes a lot of sense. And when you see some of the comparables of the contracts that are signed, he probably still will live in that range. And that’s okay for Vancouver because going into two seasons from now, they’re not going to have to make any big decisions as far as how much they’re paying the big money players.

It’s going to be working around the fringes of the roster. You know, the Pius Suter of the world, those types of guys. So you’re now in a good position to give Brock Boeser market value to stay on your team. Now you probably want to see what transpires here over the course of the year. Are you going to get the Brock Boeser that you had last year?

The guy that was really good in the playoffs? Are you going to get the guy that was from the two previous seasons. That remains to be seen, but the Canucks have positioned themselves well to pay Brock Boeser fair market value.”