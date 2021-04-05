NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres and the Toronto Maple Leafs

WGR 550: Elliotte Friedman when asked about pending UFA goaltender Linus Ullmark, if there have been any contract talks or if he’s someone they’ll look at trading.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“The situation I heard his name in, and I don’t necessarily think it was anything like ‘let’s talk about a deal,’ but I do think that Toronto in doing their due dilagence as they try to sort out what is going on in their net, has called Buffalo to ask what the Sabres are thinking here. Now, I don’t know where that is going to go. Frederik Andersen of the Toronto Maple Leafs has an appointment and they are hoping to get better clarity on what his situation is. If he’s out for the year or anything like that, I can see Toronto maybe getting serious. Well, if he’s out for the year Toronto is going to get serious about what they are going to have to do in goal. I do think they’ve touched base with Buffalo, at least asking what their plans are with Ullmark. If needs to do this, would there be an option there?”

Friedman when asked what is the one area that the Maple Leafs need help in if they think they are a serious contender this season.

“Well I think, I got to tell you, 5-on-5 they’re really good. Like they just played Edmonton and Winnipeg back-to-back and they played extremely well. I think they would like to get another forward to play with Tavares and Nylander, and I think all of sudden wondering if they have to get a goalie cause of the injuries – both Campbell and Andersen have been hurt.”

