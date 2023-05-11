NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, and the Washington Capitals

The Buffalo Sabres should be looking for a top-four defenseman this offseason

Lance Lysowski of the Buffalo News: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams when asked if they’ll be looking at add another defenseman this offseason.

“What’s important is we have a really, really good D corps to start,” Adams answered. “When you think about the age of our guys and what I’ll call them is your core foundational pieces, we’re set up very well.”

Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power will get long-term contract extension offers this offseason.

The Sabres could use another defenseman that could play on a top-two pairing with Dahlin, Power and Mattias Samuelsson.

They’ll have about $19.5 million in projected salary cap space. Finding a ‘cheaper’ option in free agency is an option – someone looking to play Dahlin or Power – but will most likely go the trade route.

Potential trade candidates include Matt Grzelcyk (BOS), Alec Martinez (VGK), Noah Hanifin (CGY), Connor Murphy (CHI), Will Borgen (SEA), Dylan DeMelo (WPG), Tyson Barrie (NSH), Dante Fabbro (NSH), and Sean Walker (LA).

Potential free agent candidates include Matt Dumba (MIN), Connor Clifton (BOS), Ryan Graves (NJ), Scott Mayfield (NYI), Justin Holl (TOR), and Radko Gudas (FLA).

Evgeny Kuznetsov may need a trade to get that spark back

Sammi Silber of The Hockey News: Sergei Fedotov, player agent (not Evgeny Kuznetsov’s) and friend of Kuznetsov, said that he doesn’t have any joy or spark and should be traded from the Washington Capitals soon than later.

“I’ve known Zhenya for a very long time… there are people who are quite disciplined. Zhenya’s not in this category,” Fedotov said, adding, “Right now, he doesn’t have this joy from hockey. And Kuznetsov, without a spark, he’s not interested in anything.”

There have been reports the Kuznetsov has asked the Capitals for a trade.

“He just needs a change of scenery,” Fedotov said, also adding, “He has a family, he has children, he’s doing well. But for him to get more spark from hockey — now, he doesn’t have that spark.”