NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres and Winnipeg Jets

Kevyn Adams Wants To Complete Sabres Offseason

Mike Harrington of the Buffalo News: Harrington writes now that Jeff Skinner has been bought out, what comes next for the Buffalo Sabres? GM Kevyn Adams is not done adding and reshaping the Sabres roster. Skinner was the first step.

NHL Rumors: Deals for Guentzel, Hedman, Tanev, Kane, and Carrier Getting Close To Being Finalized

The Sabres offseason has been disappointing. The only move can’t be Beck Malenstyn. Buffalo has $31.7 million in cap space to adjust a roster that needs it. They can’t be like the Maple Leafs and run it back.

Buffalo will try again on Martin Necas. Could the Sabres make a run at Steven Stamkos like they did back in 2016? Buffalo is close to Toronto, but will players want to play for Lindy Ruff?

What Could the Winnipeg Jets Get Back For Rutger McGroarty?

Murat Ates of The Athletic: Ates writes that Winnipeg Jets prospect Rutger McGroarty is getting interest from several teams around the NHL. McGroarty will not attend developmental camp for the Jets next week.

While a trade did not happen during the NHL Draft, that does not mean it can’t happen in the offseason. Ates looks at what the Jets could get back from three teams who have been calling.

NHL Rumors: Blue Jackets, Blackhawks, Hurricanes, and the Senators

He starts with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Columbus is rebuilding and could use a player like McGroarty to complement its talented young core. If the Jets and Blue Jackets were trade partners again, a name that could be part of the trade is defenceman David Jiricek. They also could get the local kid Denton Mateychuk.

If the Jets and Ottawa Senators work on a trade, Nikolaj Ehlers and Jakob Chychrun (Chychrun was traded to the Capitals Monday) will be the names discussed. As Ates writes, if Thomas Chabot is the target, then that works for a McGroarty trade out of Winnipeg. While it has been denied, it does not mean it can’t happen.

The final team he looks at is the San Jose Sharks. San Jose has the fourth-best prospect pool. So the Jets could choose from one of Quentin Musty, Shakir Mukhamadullin and Filip Bystedt.

The McGroarty trade is not the other item on their plate. Winnipeg has RFAs Cole Perfetti and Logan Stanley.