NHL Rumors: Deals for Guentzel, Hedman, Tanev, Kane, and Carrier Getting Close To Being Finalized

Jake Guentzel signing for seven years

Pierre LeBrun: The Tampa Bay Lightning are putting the final touches on a seven-year contract for forward Jake Guentzel.

It’s not done yet but it should be announced before the free agent market opens.

Frank Seravalli: It’s been a bit of a challenge to gather details in Tampa since there are other things happening too. We might have to wait until tomorrow to get more information.

Victor Hedman closing in on an extension

Kevin Weekes: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman is eligible for a contract extension tomorrow and sides are closing in on a deal.

The Maple Leafs are closing in on a Chris Tanev deal

Kevin Weekes: Have been told that a Chris Tanev contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs will come in around $5 million a season.

The Red Wings bringing Patrick Kane back

Pierre LeBrun: The Detroit Red Wings and Patrick Kane are closing in on a one-year contract.

The Predators and Alexandre Carrier closing in on a deal

Pierre LeBrun: The Nashville Predators and pending UFA defenseman Alexandre Carrier are closing in on a deal.

Alex Daugherty: “Let’s say Carrier’s contract extension is ~$4 million.

That leaves ~$22 million for Trotz to spend–but remember with Carrier, they basically have their defense set at 6: Josi, Fabbro, Carrier, Lauzon, Stastney, Schenn.

So…. are they spending all that on offense tomorrow?”