NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, LA Kings, Chicago Blackhawks, Toronto Maple Leafs and Semyon Varlamov

Should the Sabres be interested in Chychrun?

NHL Watcher: Jeff Marek brings up the Buffalo Sabres and why wouldn’t they be interested in Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun.

Elliotte Friedman: “I agree with you, maybe that’s the defenceman partner they are considering for Owen Power. I have to check which way all these guys shoot, that’s one thing I better do before saying that.”

Kings eyeing middle-six forwards

Dennis Bernstein: The Los Angeles Kings blue line is pretty banged up, but they are also looking at middle-six forwards.

50-50 on Fleury leaving Chicago?

Greg Wyshynski: Have heard that it’s 50-50 on the Chicago Blackhawks trading goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury. Those are better odds than had thought given his no-movement clause and left of teams that fit his comfort level.

Greg Wyshynski: Leaning to Fleury remaining in Chicago for the season. It only takes a phone call, so you never know.

Greg Wyshynski: The Washington Capitals being tied to Fleury and many would like to see him end up there but not sure that Fleury would be comfortable with playing the Penguins and trying to eliminate Sidney Crosby as a Capital.

Blackhawks coach King would be surprised if Fleury stays

Ben Pope: Coach King on the Fleury rumors: “I’d love to have him as long as I’m around and keep him. When they get rid of me, they can get rid of him after that. Then he’s free to go. (laughs) But no, I’d be very surprised if he is around, because he can make a team that much better.”

Leafs have Varlamov on their shortlist?

Stefen Rosner of NY Islanders Hockey Now: Sources are saying that the Toronto Maple Leafs have New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov on their shortlist of goaltenders.

Varlamov has another year left at $5 million and a 16-team no-trade clause.

The Maple Leafs and Islanders have been scouting each out this week.

The Islanders should be asking for a first-round and GM Lou Lamoriello should not settle for anything less.