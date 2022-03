NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, Ottawa Senators, and a Top 50 Trade Bait Board

Sabres have cap space to help teams

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres GM said that he’s let teams know that he has salary cap space to work with ahead of the trade deadline.

He also said that they are open to a ‘hockey trade’ that would improve the team beyond this season.

Senators to-do list for now and the offseason

Shawn Simpson: The Ottawa Senators to-do list should include:

Re-sign Nick Paul 3 or 4 years.

Re-sign Anton Forsberg 2 years.

In the offseason they should:

Extend Artem Zub 5 years.

Extend Connor Brown 4 years

Trade for top 6 winger.

Trade for top 4 D.

Buyout Colin White.

Extend Joshua Norris 6 years.

Extend Alex Formenton 5 years.

Top 50 NHL trade bait board

TSN: The top 50 players who could be traded by the March 21st NHL trade deadline.