NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, San Jose Sharks, LA Kings, and 25 NHL Trade Candidates

Sabres GM Adams on Eichel trade talk and the No. 8 pick

John Vogl: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevan Adams on The Instigators radio show on the Jack Eichel trade talk:

“Here’s the thing: People call and make phone calls and ask about players every day. My job is to listen. … We have no intention and we’re not looking to do anything with Jack.”

John Vogl: Adams says that they are excited for the player they could draft at No. 8 but adds that he’ll listen to trade offers for the pick.

Sharks interested in Ryan?

Kevin Kurz: The San Jose Sharks are believed to be one of the many teams that have checked in on recently bought and unrestricted free agent winger Bobby Ryan.

Right wing is definitely a position the Sharks could use to help at.

Lewis looking forward to free agency

Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period: Trevor Lewis was drafted in the first round, 17th overall in the 2006 draft by the Los Angeles Kings. He confirmed that he won’t be re-signing with the Kings and will be hitting the free agent market.

“It’s definitely different, a little tough to think about. I grew up here, been here my whole career. It’ll be different, but I’m excited. Change is always good. I’m excited to see what happens,” he said.

Lewis thinks he could be a valuable addition to the bottom-six of a contender.

