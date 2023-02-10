NHL Rumors: Buffalos Sabres, Vancouver Canucks, and the Detroit Red Wings

The Buffalo Sabres eyeing some depth to their blue line

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams said that they will be “looking at” what depth defensemen could be available at the trade deadline.

Adams added that they like the way Kale Clague has progressed in the AHL but they don’t have much NHL experience in the A.

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: (mailbag) The Buffalo Sabres would ideally find a defenseman with some term left that won’t cost a lot, and thinks Montreal Canadiens defenseman Joel Edmundson would be a good fit. He has a year left at $3.5 million and could play in their top four or on their third pair. It might cost a first, but they do have three second-round picks.

NHL Rumors: Five destinations for Erik Karlsson, and six destinations for Jonathan Toews

The Vancouver Canucks decision on Luke Schenn could come down to the wire

TSN: The Vancouver Canucks still aren’t sure what they are doing with pending UFA defenseman Luke Schenn according to Pierre LeBrun and it may come down to the trade deadline wire on the offer they get from him.

“New coach Rick Tocchet values the presence of Luke Schenn and Luke Schenn himself has indicated to management that he is fine with staying put and even signing an extension.

So to me, this is going to come down to what’s on the table. Is it worth moving the pending UFA , or do we keep him around? I think we wait till March 2 or March 3 for that.”

NHL Rumors: Bo Horvat a comparable for Dylan Larkin, and the Senators could cost $800 million-plus

Red Wings weighing their options with pending UFA Tyler Bertuzzi

TSN: Darren Dreger said the Detroit Red Wings are taking calls on pending UFA winger Tyler Bertuzzi even though he’s having a tough year. He did score 30 goals last year.

“I mean, you’ve got Steve Yzerman also trying to weigh his options and make educated comparisons. So he’s also having conversations with Todd Reynolds, the agent for Tyler Bertuzzi, just to see which is better moving forward here for the Red Wings: the return that you might get on an intriguing forward in Tyler Bertuzzi versus signing him to an extension. To be determined with Bertuzzi.”