NHL Rumors: Five destinations for Erik Karlsson, and six destinations for Jonathan Toews

Five destinations for Erik Karlsson

Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report: San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson is pacing for 100 points as a 32-year-old defenseman. His $11.5 million cap hit will keep most away but there will be some interest. A look at some potential landing spots for Karlsson.

Buffalo Sabres – It may not make them a Stanley Cup contender but would give them a top-four defense of Karlsson, Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power, and Mattias Samuelsson.

Seattle Kraken – They lack a difference-maker and game-changer. Would need to move some money this year but have over $19 million in projected space next year with 16 players under contract. They have the 20th ranked power play.

Dallas Stars – Were interested before he was traded to the Sharks. Have a need but would need to send salary. They also don’t have a first or third-round pick.

Winnipeg Jets – Need to take advantage of the window they have open this year.

Edmonton Oilers – Makes a ton of sense but they already have salary cap issues. GM Ken Holland needs to go all-in and they lack a No. 1 defenseman.

Six destinations for Jonathan Toews

Shayna Goldman of The Athletic: If Chicago Blackhawks pending UFA forward Jonathan Toews wants to be traded, there will be teams interested. Salary will likely have to be retained as many won’t be able to fit in the $10.5 million cap hit.

Colorado Avalanche – Could use a second-line center. Would need salary retained.

Winnipeg Jets – Could use help in their middle six. Timo Meier should be their top choice but Toews would be a great addition to their third line. They may not want to meet the acquiring price and may not like the cap hit.

Edmonton Oilers – May need a third team to get involved to retain salary. Would allow the Oilers to keep Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl together.

Carolina Hurricanes – Could use a second-line center for Andrei Svechnikov and Martin Necas. Have the picks and Max Pacioretty‘s LTIR space.

Washington Capitals – A security measure for the Caps down the middle.

Dallas Stars – Would add some scoring to their third line and a veteran, winning presence. They have cap issues and not first or third-round picks.