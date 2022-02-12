NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, and a Top 25 Trade Bait Board

Flames could use some more offense but easier said than done

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving knows that they could use some more offense.

“Yeah, if there’s an area we continue to look at to try to upgrade in, it would be that. That’s fair to say. If we can help ourselves there, that’s certainly something we’d like to do.’’

The trade deadline is set for March 21st, but Treliving wouldn’t mind getting in front of things.

“I like to do things earlier. But No. 1, you need a dance partner. So you can sit here and say, ‘Here’s my timeline,’ but you got to have somebody that fits the same timeline as you that’s prepared to move something that you’re looking for and the cost and fit and all that.

“But then, for exactly the reasons you mentioned, there is uniqueness this season. … We’ve got games in hand and we’re playing 40 in 80 days here. So, you want to be careful that you keep your powder a little bit dry depending on the schedule, the health, injuries, all those things will become factors down the stretch.’’

Trade Bait Board

TSN: Top 25 trade candidates leading up to the March 21st trade deadline.

1. Jakob Chychrun – LD – Coyotes

2, Ben Chiarot – RD – Canadiens

3. Marc-Andre Fleury – G – Blackhawks

4. Claude Giroux – C – Flyers

5. John Klingberg – RD – Stars

6. Tomas Hertl – C – Sharks

7. Mark Giordano – LD – Kraken

8. Max Domi – LW – Blue Jackets

9. J.T. Miller – C – Canucks

10. Arizona Coyotes Cap Space

11. Phil Kessel – RW – Coyotes

12. Mark Pysyk – RD – Sabres

13. Calvin de Haan – LD – Blackhawks

14. Nick Leddy – LD – Red Wings

15. Andrew Copp – C – Jets

16. Jeff Petry – RD – Canadiens

17. Jake DeBrusk – LW – Bruins

18. Colin Miller – RD – Sabres

19. Anton Khudobin – G – Stars

20. Rasmus Ristolainen – RD – Flyers

21. Vitali Kravtsov – RW – Rangers

22. Chris Tierney – C – Senators

23. Marc Staal – LD – Red Wings

24. Calle Jarnkrok – C – Kraken

25. Johan Larsson – C – Larsson