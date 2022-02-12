NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, and a Top 25 Trade Bait Board

Flames could use some more offense but easier said than done
Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving knows that they could use some more offense.
“Yeah, if there’s an area we continue to look at to try to upgrade in, it would be that. That’s fair to say. If we can help ourselves there, that’s certainly something we’d like to do.’’
The trade deadline is set for March 21st, but Treliving wouldn’t mind getting in front of things.
“I like to do things earlier. But No. 1, you need a dance partner. So you can sit here and say, ‘Here’s my timeline,’ but you got to have somebody that fits the same timeline as you that’s prepared to move something that you’re looking for and the cost and fit and all that.
“But then, for exactly the reasons you mentioned, there is uniqueness this season. … We’ve got games in hand and we’re playing 40 in 80 days here. So, you want to be careful that you keep your powder a little bit dry depending on the schedule, the health, injuries, all those things will become factors down the stretch.’’
Trade Bait Board
TSN: Top 25 trade candidates leading up to the March 21st trade deadline.
1. Jakob Chychrun – LD – Coyotes
2, Ben Chiarot – RD – Canadiens
3. Marc-Andre Fleury – G – Blackhawks
4. Claude Giroux – C – Flyers
5. John Klingberg – RD – Stars
6. Tomas Hertl – C – Sharks
7. Mark Giordano – LD – Kraken
8. Max Domi – LW – Blue Jackets
9. J.T. Miller – C – Canucks
10. Arizona Coyotes Cap Space
11. Phil Kessel – RW – Coyotes
12. Mark Pysyk – RD – Sabres
13. Calvin de Haan – LD – Blackhawks
14. Nick Leddy – LD – Red Wings
15. Andrew Copp – C – Jets
16. Jeff Petry – RD – Canadiens
17. Jake DeBrusk – LW – Bruins
18. Colin Miller – RD – Sabres
19. Anton Khudobin – G – Stars
20. Rasmus Ristolainen – RD – Flyers
21. Vitali Kravtsov – RW – Rangers
22. Chris Tierney – C – Senators
23. Marc Staal – LD – Red Wings
24. Calle Jarnkrok – C – Kraken
25. Johan Larsson – C – Larsson