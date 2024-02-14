NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets

Noah Hanifin‘s Decision Will Determine What the Flames Do

Eric Francis of Sportsnet: Francis writes there is a big decision looming for defenseman Noah Hanifin. Hanifin sat down with Francis during their trip through the NYC area about his future.

As it has been reported, there is a deal on the table between Hanifin and the Flames. It appeared that Hanifin would stay with the Flames and sign the extension, but then the Flames went on a losing streak, which altered his mind.

NHL Rumors: Jacob Markstrom Solves Devils Goaltending Needs

However, as Francis writes, Hanifin took the break to speak with his family about this decision. It is an important one. Hanifin’s name is out there and has been linked to multiple teams.

But for Hanifin, he knows that free agency could go one of two ways. Either he struggles on a rebuilding team or has success on a cup-contending team. But Hanifin knows it would be tough to leave Calgary, but if he does, he will be a sought-after defenceman on the market.

As with Chris Tanev, GM Craig Conroy will want to move Hanifin if he does not want to stay.

Columbus Captain Boone Jenner Does Not Want To Be Traded

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: Portzline writes that Boone Jenner’s name is starting to surface around the NHL as the trade deadline approaches.

Jenner and the Blue Jackets have seen their ups and downs. After seeing postseason success in four straight seasons, it is a down period for them. He wants the young players on the team to experience that, and he wants to be a part of it as well.

NHL Rumors: Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Buffalo Sabres

While Jenner does not go through all the NHL Rumors out there, it makes sense his name is out there. Jenner has a term left on his deal. His contract and cap hit are very reasonable at $3.75 million. Not to mention, he is a versatile player who is very hard-working.

While the Columbus GM takes calls on Jenner, it would take a heck of an offer for him to be traded.