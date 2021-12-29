NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, and the Montreal Canadiens

The Flames could use someone like Giordano, but they won’t be alone

Eric Francis of Sportsnet: ‘bold predictions.’ The Calgary Flames could be looking for a top defenseman ahead of the trade deadline and coach Darryl Sutter wouldn’t mind adding a puck mover or some more offense from the backend.

Sutter would like more of what Mark Giordano brings, but there could be a bidding war.

He carries a $6.75 million cap, which wouldn’t be easy for the Flames to fit in, never mind the cost to acquire him. The Kraken were asking the Flames for a first- and a second- or third-round pick to not select him in the expansion draft.

One Canadiens winger may stay but another could be moved

Eric Engels of Sportsnet: ‘bold predictions.’ Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher basically implied that he wants to win and not into the idea of a rebuild if that is the road Jeff Gorton decides to go down.

Gallagher is in the first year of a six-year deal that carries a $6.5 million salary cap hit. It’s hard to see the Canadiens trading him before the March 21st trade deadline. Gallagher also has a no-movement clause and a partial no-trade clause.

Given his contract and only four goals in his past 37 playoff games, and despite his 25 goal potential, teams may try to steal him from the Canadiens. For the Canadiens, he’s worth more to them than selling him for a low value.

One Canadiens winger who could be moved is Tyler Toffoli. He has two years left on his deal at $4.25 million per. He’s currently out for another six weeks after having surgery back on December 11th. He’s only scored five times this season in 29 games but is coming off 28 goals in 52 games last year. He had 14 points in 22 games last year and won the Stanley Cup in 2014 with the LA Kings. Toffoli doesn’t have any trade protection.