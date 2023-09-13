NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, and the Montreal Canadiens

Flames to focus on youngsters but could add a PTO

Eric Francis: Calgary Flames GM Craig Conroy said that their focus will be on giving some of their younger players plenty of ice time during the preseason but said he’s not ruling out bringing in a player on a PTO.

Mikael Backlund on this contract status

Wes Gilbertson: Calgary Flames Mikael Backlund (entering the final year of his contract) on his contract status: “Just like I said at the end of last season, I kind of wanted to see what was going to happen here and I’m still feeling that way … I haven’t closed any doors. I’m excited to start the season and we’ll see how things shake out.”

Will anyone come calling on Noah Hanifin before the season starts?

The Fourth Period: The Calgary Flames will have six defensemen who will be free agents after the season and it’s already known that Noah Hanifin doesn’t plan on signing an extension.

The 26-year-old Hanifin carries a $4.95 million cap hit and an eight-team no-trade list.

The Flames still want to win so selling Hanifin for futures isn’t what they want to do. The Nashville Predators were one of the teams this offseason that were looking for a defenseman but it’s not known how serious any talks with the Flames were.

As training camp gets going and teams evaluate their rosters, a need for a top-four defenseman may arise and they make a call to the Flames.

Some potential Montreal Canadiens who could be moved between now and the trade deadline

Chris Galanopoulos of The Hockey News: Potential trade candidates for the Montreal Canadiens this season before the trade deadline.

The Canadiens have three goaltenders under contract – Casey DeSmith, Jake Allen and Samuel Montembeault. DeSmith carries a $1.8 million and could be the odd man out. He could interest teams if they suffer an injury during training camp.

Sean Monahan (one-year at $1.985 million) and Christian Dvorak could be moved to clear room for some younger players.

Teams called the Canadiens last season about Josh Anderson according to GM Kent Hughes but the offers weren’t enough. He’s under contract through 2026-27. Joel Armia is under contract through 2024-25 at $3.4 million. They may have to attach sweeteners to move either.

Justin Barron and Jesse Ylonen could be pieces used in a bigger deal.