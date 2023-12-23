NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, and the Montreal Canadiens

Talks are quiet between the Calgary Flames and Elias Lindholm

TSN: Pierre LeBrun says that things are quiet between the Calgary Flames and Elias Lindholm’s camp, there haven’t been a lot of talks. The Flames haven’t told Lindholm that they are moving him and he hasn’t told them that he wants out. Do that he’ll end up getting traded and two teams to keep an eye on are the Colorado Avalanche and Boston Bruins.

The problem for the Bruins is they don’t have a 2024 first-round pick as they sent it to the Detroit Red Wings last year for Tyler Bertuzzi. The Avs don’t want to pay a high price as they’ve spent a lot in the past few years.

NHL Rumors: Is it coaching? What’s going on with the Buffalo Sabres?

Teams calling the Montreal Canadiens about Jake Allen

TSN: Pierre LeBrun says that teams have spoken to the Montreal Canadiens about goaltender Jake Allen this past week and could circle back. A trade may not be imminent.

The Carolina Hurricanes are believed to be one of the teams that has shown some interest in Allen.

“I just don’t know if the Hurricanes, for example, have decided for sure if they want to trade for a goalie. I think they’re trying to wait until Frederik Andersen gets healthy, but not sure if they’ll be able to do that.”

The Montreal Canadiens may not get much for Cayden Primeau

Stu Cowan: The Montreal Canadiens are sure that someone would claim Cayden Primeau off waivers if they tried to send him down the AHL. They don’t want to lose him for nothing.

The Canadiens extended Sam Montembeault for three years at over $3 million. Jake Allen has another year left at $3.85 million.

It seems unlikely that the Canadiens would trade Montembeault. Teams could be interested in Allen. Don’t think the Canadiens would get much of return for Primeau in a trade. His career record is 6-15-2 with a 3.91 GAA and a .880 save percentage. Primeau has another year left on his contract at an $890,000 cap hit.

NHL Rumors: Washington Capitals, Philadelphia Flyers, Boston Bruins, and the Montreal Canadiens

Marc Dumont: “Every team has a Cayden Primeau in their organization, more or less. I get that they don’t want to lose him for nothing, but I feel like we’ve reached the point of diminishing returns when it comes to asset value. There’s no way the 3 goalies are enjoying sharing the net.”