NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Mailbag questions for the Flames for next season

Eric Francis of Sportsnet: (mailbag) The Calgary Flames have five defensemen on expiring contracts so there is the possibility that they could take a run at pending UFA Alex Pietrangelo. The Flames could have the cap space even with a flat camp and could use the boost to the right side of their blue line. It would be a long-shot though.

Eric Francis of Sportsnet: (mailbag) Guessing the Flames blue line next season will consist of Mark Giordano, T.J. Brodie, Noah Hanifin, Rasmus Andersson, Juuso Valimaki, Oliver Kylington and Michael Stone. The first recall would be Connor Mackey.

Pending UFA defensemen Derek Forbort, Erik Gustafsson and Travis Hamonic will likely get more money elsewhere.

It’s possible that the Flames don’t send restricted free agent forward Mark Jankowski a qualifying offer and he becomes a UFA.

Don’t believe that Johnny Gaudreau would sign a contract extension with the Flames when his contract expires in two years. does believe that the Flames will eventually trade Gaudreau but it won’t be this offseason.

The Flames did kick tire on acquiring Taylor Hall this season via a trade but it would be hard for them to sign him this offseason given the salary cap situation. They will have a bit of cap flexibility but could spend on their blue line instead.

Can’t see the Flames trading their 2020 first-round pick.

Right side options and decisions for the Maple Leafs for next season

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: (mailbag) There is no decision yet if newly signed left-handed defenseman Mikko Lehtonen will play on the left or right side for the Toronto Maple Leafs next year.

Can see left-handed Travis Dermott and Rasmus Sandin getting some time on the right side.

The smart move is to re-sign Dermott and not trade him. He has no arbitration rights and a flat salary cap doesn’t give him much leverage.

Still think that the Maple Leafs will try to sign or trade for a top-four right-handed defenseman.

Sandin will be on the Leafs roster next season and Timothy Liljegren is a maybe. It will depend on how he does at camp.