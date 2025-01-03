NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, and the Vancouver Canucks

Dan Vladar wants to remain in Calgary beyond this season but knows a trade is possible

Eric Francis of Sportsnet: 27-year-old pending UFA Dan Vladar wouldn’t mind extending with the Calgary Flames beyond this season and they should consider keeping him to help with Dustin Wolf‘s development. They’ve split games, and Vladar’s numbers are not as good as Wolf’s, but he is taking the tougher competition.

“I told Connie (Conroy), I told Backs (captain Mikael Backlund), I told everybody in here I want to stay, I want to re-sign and I want to stay here as long as I can,” said the six-foot-five, 209-pound Vladar.

“I love this city, and this is the team that gave me the opportunity to play in the NHL, and I just don’t want to leave.

Putting Vladar is a tough spot for next season is that the top AHL goalie in Devin Cooley is signed to a one-way contract next year at $775,000. Vladar is currently making $2.2 million.

Vladar knows that he could be dealt at the trade deadline.

Vancouver Canucks GM on if an Elias Pettersson trade is possible and pending UFA Brock Boeser

Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet: Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin when asked if trading forward Elias Pettersson is possible.

“Petey has shown up to this point that he is an extremely talented, quality player that could and should be a No. 1 centre. I believe in him. I believe that he’s capable. (But) he needs to mature and understand that there are certain expectations and it does not get easier. And you need to face the music when things don’t go well. Is it (a trade) possible? I guess I would say anything is possible.”

Allvin said that making any trades to improve or even lateral trades are hard to make. You spend time trying to work with and fix what you have, and sometimes there needs to be a shakeup.

Allvin when asked about pending UFA forward Brock Boeser.

“I still think there is time. I think those things … it could happen quickly. But again, we’re trying to figure out where we are as a team and what we need to be more consistent. ”

