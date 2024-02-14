NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames and Toronto Maple Leafs

What Will It Take To Get Noah Hanifin, Chris Tanev, and Jacob Markstrom Out of Calgary

Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet: Steinberg held his weekly mailbag, which was delayed because the Calgary Flames traded Elias Lindholm to Vancouver.

The Flames continue dominating trade circles as Noah Hanifin, Chris Tanev, and Jacob Markstrom remain. Flames GM Craig Conroy has remained patient regarding the package he will accept.

Steinberg writes that they want a similar return to what they got for Elias Lindholm for Hanifin. Lindholm fetched five pieces, but the package starts with a first-round pick, a top prospect, and a roster player who can play in the NHL right now.

NHL Rumors: Jacob Markstrom Solves Devils Goaltending Needs

As far as Tanev goes, the Flames are looking to get a first-round pick for him. As far as Markstrom goes well, the belief is it will take a massive package to get him out of Calgary. And we know the Devils and Flames have been talking, and the trade had a snag because of retention.

As Steinberg notes, Conroy wants to continue with his mission statement that he will not let pending free agents walk from the team without getting something for them.

Could Nick Roberston Be Off the Untouchable List For Toronto?

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period: Pagnotta writes the Toronto Maple Leafs are looking to be active on or at the March 8 NHL Trade Deadline. GM Brad Treliving is weighing all of his options.

The Leafs are interested in Flames defenseman Chris Tanev, but they may not have the assets to get him. Toronto also has interest in Philadelphia’s Scott Laughton and defenceman Sean Walker, Anaheim defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin, and Capitals defenseman Joel Edmundson.

NHL Rumors: What Should Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving Do Leading Up To The Trade Deadline

Pagnotta, the Leafs are hesitant to move their first-round pick, Easton Cowan and Fraser Minten. This leaves Nick Roberston. Roberston was a player that Toronto was unwilling to move until now to upgrade their team.