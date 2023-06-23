NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames – Hanifin, Toffoli, Backlund, and Lindholm

The Calgary Flames may not trade Noah Hanifin but …

Frank Seravalli: It’s believed that Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin has given them a direct answer and has indicated to them that he won’t be signing a contract extension with the team. He has one year left on his contract.

This doesn’t mean that the Flames will trade him but they know where he stands with regards to his future.

The Flames Tyler Toffoli available for trade

Elliotte Friedman: Talk yesterday afternoon was that the Calgary Flames have put forward Tyler Toffoli on the trade market.

Elliotte Friedman: Toffoli has one year left at a $4.5 million cap hit but $3.5 million in salary. He’s on a good value contract after scoring 34 goals last year.

Frank Servalli: Have been told that Tyler Toffoli doesn’t plan on re-signing with the Flames.

Mikael Backlund leaning towards not re-signing

Frank Servalli: Was a bit of a surprise to hear that forward Mikael Backlund is leaning towards not re-signing with the Flames. Things can also change. He also has a year left on his contract.

New GM Craig Conroy will have some tough decisions to make.

Flames waiting on Elias Lindholm‘s response

Frank Servalli: The Calgary Flames have recently made a big attempt to extend forward Elias Lindholm.

The Flames are waiting for him to respond and haven’t been given a definite answer. There is speculation around the league that he won’t be re-signing with the Flames.

On the group of Calgary Flames players with one year left on their contracts

Sportsnet 590 The Fan: Elliotte Friedman on The Jeff Marek Show yesterday morning on the Calgary Flames and the group of players entering the final year of their contracts.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Friedman: “Just on Lindholm. Like, as we said on the Pod, they are waiting for Lindholm’s decision. And Lindholm’s decision is the linchpin to a lot of this.

We already know that (Noah) Hanifin has indicated he’s not going to re-sign. And I think the decision from Lindholm is going to really determine a lot of where Calgary is going here.

I believe that, I’ve said many times, I think that the number to keep him is going to be in the Horvat range, 8×8.5. Same agency so it makes a lot of sense. I think that Lindholm wanted to make sure that it wasn’t going to be a rebuild. I think he understands that some of the young kids were gonna have to play but he didn’t want a rebuild. But he still hadn’t decided.

And I think until the Flames get that decision, I don’t think we know which way they’re going to go. And I had heard they weren’t pressuring him. They didn’t necessarily need it before the draft but whenever Lindholm makes his choice, I think that’s going to determine a lot of what happens in Calgary.

So, wait on that but I think they know to keep him, it’s going to be in the Horvat range.

Marek: “Like we mentioned on the Podcast the other day as well, you mentioned that Lindholm is the linchpin. Is it, I don’t want to say it’s open for sale is Lindholm decides that he’s not going to re-sign with the Calgary Flames but I think probably you look at maybe Mikael Backlund or Tyler Toffoli or Chris Tanev, maybe Elliotte in a different way if Lindholm has indicated he’s not going back.

Friedman: “Yes I think that’s true. I think that’s definitely the possibility. I think, you know with Toffoili I think it’s, I think the biggest question there will be the term. But I think it’s easier for the Flames to think about doing it if Lindholm is still there.

I think if he’s not there, I think there’s a possibility it changes their philosophy. And so, I think that could potentially be the case with (Nikita) Zadorov or a Tanev as well.

So like I said, I think that, as I said the other day, I think Lindholm is the linchpin of this, and the Flames are waiting for him to make a decision and I think that’s just where we are. What is Lindholm’s choice going to be?