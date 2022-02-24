NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, and the Vancouver Canucks

Flames confident they’ll be able to extend Gaudreau

The Fourth Period: There has been speculation that 28-year old pending Calgary Flames UFA Johnny Gaudreau will test free agency this offseason. Flames assistant GM Craig Conroy said on Sportsnet 960 that he has confidence that they will sign Gaudreau to an extension.

When the radio hosts brought up that it seemed unlikely that they’ll be able to extend Gaudreau, Conroy interrupted and said:

“Oh, that’s a done deal. We’re going to get that done. We’ll get that done.”

Conroy added that he didn’t know when the deal will be finalized, but said that Chris Snow and Brad Treliving are hammering away at it with Gaudreau’s agent Lewis Gross.

A long-term deal could cost around $9 million per season.

Boeser on trade rumors … Canucks testing Myers trade value?

Tom Guliiti of NHL.com: (mailbag) Don’t believe that the Vancouver Canucks need to trade any of Bo Horvat, J.T. Miller or Brock Boeser but if had to move one, Miller would likely bring back the biggest return. Boeser may have the highest upside of the three but will be looking for a raise from his $5.875 million. The Canucks are looking for cap flexibility and could use some draft picks and prospects.

Brendan Batchelor: Vancouver Canucks Brock Broeser on the trade rumors: “It’s not really a worry of mine. I’m a big believer in saying whatever happens happens. I’ve said what I want to say about how much this organization means to me.”

The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta is reporting during his NHL Network segment that the Vancouver Canucks are testing the trade market for defenseman Tyler Myers. Myers has two years left at $6 million.

“They’re exploring the market on Tyler Myers. They want to wait a couple of weeks to see how the team performs and exactly what the marketplace has to bear for some of their players, including Tyler Myers.

“The objective is to not only shake up the roster and retool a little bit, but also to free up a little bit of cap space going into next season so that (Canucks GM) Patrik Allvin and (President, Hockey Operations) Jim Rutherford can really put their mark on this club.”