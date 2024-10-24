NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames Looking for a Center

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet was on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio Morning Skate with Scott Laughlin and Gord Stellick and was asked if the Calgary Flames are in the market for a center.

Scott Laughlin: “You mentioned Nashville looking for a second-line centerman. Are you hearing the same thing about the Calgary Flames of Craig Conroy eventually can get something done Friedge because Calgary is off to a surprisingly good start at 5-0-1.”

Elliotte Friedman: “Yes”

Laughlin: “They come from behind to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins last night. Dustin Wolf, in his first-ever NHL shootout, gets the job done. What are you hearing with regard to Calgary? I guess there’s no pressure to make a deal when you’re 5-0-1, but over the long haul here. Are they looking for more depth down the middle as well?”

Friedman: “They are. We talked about it on the on the show on Saturday night, and Eric Francis went out, went the extra mile. They got a quote from Craig Conroy about it this week.

And so we had the Flames last Saturday night against Seattle, and they lost in overtime, but they were up 1-0, and if you watch the 1-1 goal, they lose it on on the right side, and it leads to possession for the Kraken and the goal that tied the game, and they don’t have a right shot center.

I think, as a matter of fact, I think Kelly counted; I think they’ve only got three right-shot forwards. And you’re right. It’s not the most pressing detail Scott, because still, like they’re in kind of a roster reset right now, and it’s a wonderful thing that they’re as good as they are.

And again, last night was typical. They were losing, and they found a way to send it to overtime, and then they won the shootout. And so I don’t think it’s a hurry for them, but they’ve noted it. Last year they had Elias Lindholm, he took a lot of those draws this year.

They don’t have anyone. Those details are gonna bite you from time to time. But like, like, Trotz talked about nobody’s doing that right now. And I think that Conroy could look for a veteran center, like, just someone to plug in.

But he also told Eric that, you know, he would consider giving up a first-rounder if it was a center that they would have team control over for a while. So yes, that’s something that they’re they’re going to look at.”