NHL Rumors: Maybe Soon To Say Calgary Flames Are Buyers?

Are the Calgary Flames Buyers This Season

Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli joined NHL Coast to Coast on Amazon Prime Canada and was asked if the Calgary Flames could add players instead of subtracting players this season, given their hot start.

Andi Petrillo: “Inside NHL Coast to Coast, and welcome in our NHL Insider Frank Seravalli. Always pleased to see you, my friend. Let’s talk about a Canadian team that’s off to a great start. That would be the Calgary Flames 4-0, so do you see them adding any pieces as the season goes on?”

Frank Seravalli: “Yeah. Andi, what a great story. The Flames have been to start this first week and a half, and a lot of people were expecting at some point this year, with all the names that have been out the door last year, hey, they might be moving on from guys.

No, it’s actually quite the opposite. Not usually much trade activity to start a season. But I’m told Flames GM Craig Conroy has been working the phones in recent days to try and find a center to add to the Calgary Flames in their middle six, preferably someone that fits their age scheme, preferably, if at all possible, in a perfect world, a right shooting center at that.

So keep an eye on the Calgary Flames. They don’t have any interest in tearing things down. They actually like to beef up and bolster their lineup if at all possible, but it’s tough in the beginning of the season.”

Flames Have Players To Watch But Pump the Brakes on Buyers Talk

TSN Calgary Bureau Chief Salim Valji joined TSN’s That’s Hockey with Gino Reda to discuss the Calgary Flames’ rebuild and whether they could add players. Vallji thinks it might be a little early to talk about the Flames being buyers.

Gino Reda: “Okay, but I mean, you talked to Craig Conroy, the General Manager of the Calgary Flames. You saw what he had to go through last year. I know you mentioned the fact that the players don’t want to be badgered about it, but I’m going to badger you about it. Do you think there’s any way this start changes Connie’s plans in the short term? Because we were still under the understanding that he was still going to be moving some bodies to again, to rebuild, retool this organization.”

Salim Valji: “To me, Gino, the two most interesting players in that regard are Andrei Kuzmenko and Rasmus Andersson. Kuzmenko is a free agent coming up here in the summer. Dan Vladar, as well. So I think this success maybe has to sustain itself a little more before you get into conversation about if they add instead of subtract.

But the truth is Dan Vladar is fighting for a contract over here. He wants to be the number one goalie. He loves it in Calgary. I think Andrei Kuzmenko is open to sticking around as well. Andersson’s a little bit different because he’s got another year on his deal after this season. He’s a little more a younger player, blue liner, but, but in terms of adding and what, I think we’re a little bit early here; I know that they have prospects in the pipeline, right?

Like Hunter Brzustewicz is likely going to play NHL games this season, as with Artem Grushnikov. Those players, you know, the Flames, are going to have to make room for these prospects at some point, right? Even you’re looking at Yegor Sharangovich getting injured. Well, that meant Samuel Honzek made the club as a 19 year old, and now Matt Coronato was filling in in his spot.

So I think it’s a little bit early to be talking about the Calgary Flames as a buyer at the deadline. But three names to keep in mind, Gino Andrei kuzmenko, who’s a free agent, and then Dan Vladar who’s also an unrestricted free agent, plus Rasmus Andersson, whose situation is a bit different, but it does open up Conroy for some interesting possibilities. Right?

He has referenced the Dallas Stars a few times as a club whose path he wants to follow. The Stars never tanked. Instead Gino, they got really quality draft picks from players outside the top 10: Jason Robertson Wyatt Johnston and others. And I think the Calgary Flames are trying to do similar.

Not only are they playing well, Gino, but they’ve got a prospect pipeline that’s suddenly burgeoning, right? Not only Brzustewicz but also Zayne Parekh. So Conroy has some fascinating options, but at some point, he will have to figure out how to get these prospects into the NHL lineup on a regular basis, and that might involve dealing a veteran or two.”