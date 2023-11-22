NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, Mexico City, and Jaroslav Halak

Calgary Flames GM on Nikita Zadorov‘s trade request

Eric Francis: Calgary Flames GM Craig Conroy makes his first public comments on Nikita Zadorov’s trade request.

“We’ve had conversations. We have a good relationship, we really do. We get along well. I’m going to keep that between him and I, but we talk. He’s been a pro about everything and he’s played well.”

Are the Flames in any rush to trade him?

“It’s just like any other person, we’re just going to do what’s best for the Calgary Flames, and on our timeline.”

NHL Rumors: What options do the Minnesota Wild have?

Will the NHL look to play games in Mexico City?

TSN: Chris Johnston said that the NHL has already had some talks about hosting some games in Mexico City, and Auston Matthews comments peaked even more interest.

“There are a number of teams interested, among them the Dallas Stars. But having someone of Matthews’ stature and with his connection, his mom Emma is Mexican, to that market, I do think this will renew a push to try to get the NHL games played in Mexico City.”

Jaroslav Halak doesn’t want an AHL conditioning stint and is talking to teams

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that the Carolina Hurricanes wanted to sign goaltender Jaroslav Halak and send him to the AHL on a conditioning stint but Halak wasn’t interested in that, so the Hurricanes released him from his PTO.

NHL Rumors: Will more star players like Elias Pettersson go short-term like Auston Matthews did?

“The door is not closed on Carolina but in the meantime, his camp has been talking to other teams, including by the way, the Oilers, but of course Edmonton has been looking at every single goalie possibility out there so I wouldn’t read too much into that, but they have talked to him. Halak doesn’t want to give up, he’s five wins away from 300 for his NHL career, so I think he’s hoping to figure this out.”