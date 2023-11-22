NHL Rumors: Patrick Kane Remains on Schedule and Could Vegas Sign Him?

Patrick Kane Remains on Track and Could Vegas Be A Destination For Him

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio on his normal Power Play segment and was asked about Patrick Kane, his timeline, and if the Vegas Golden Knights could be in the mix to land him.

NHL Rumors: The Health of Patrick Kane Could Drop His Signing Value

** NHLRumors.com Transcription

Steve Kouleas: Joining us now as promised powerplay Sirius XM Insider Mr. Dave Pagnotta. Dave, I’m on your website here. Picture of Patrick Kane. Will he be signed by December 1? Welcome.

Dave Pagnotta: “Thanks Kouls. Still seems to be along the timeline that, like nothing seems to have taken things off or shifted anything that could prolong things even further. They’re still on track, I think this week, narrowing down his list and wanting to get two or three groups kind of, or teams rather kind of there and locked in and then you know, there might be some cap maneuvering that some teams may have to do.

I do know that in the last little bit there has some of the clubs that have expressed interest have voiced a little bit of, I guess, concern probably the best way to put it with respect to obviously the injury and the surgery that he had. We all know what’s what’s happened to Nicklas Backstrom, and he’s taken a leave he wants to make sure that his health is up to snuff after coming back.

NHL Rumors: Patrick Kane Has a List of Five To Six Teams

So there’s a little bit of hesitation with respect to you know, how’s he gonna perform how’s he going to do in Game Settings, once you hit the ice in December? Practice is totally different. So there’s some concern there but I think that was kind of a dress from from the get-go as well.

So now it really comes down to alright are there you know, is it Florida? Is it Dallas? Is it Colorado? Detroit? How’s he going to narrow things down? And can they make things work financially?”

Luke Gazdic: Pags it’s Luke Gazdic. Kool, said earlier, he went over the lineup in Vegas and made this very, very good case for Kane to the Vegas Golden Knights. Do you see any credibility with that one? It could be an option.

Pagnotta: “Yeah. Would that certainly I think a lot of it comes down to what type of contract is he going to end up with? And has the concern been voiced enough? Where it may put him in a position to take maybe a little bit less than he was originally looking for?

NHL Rumors: Finances Will Determine What Patrick Kane Does

And that might give a team like Vegas, or Dallas, for example, or Florida like the teams that are right up against the cap, if they’re in a position to create a little bit of flexibility by bringing him in and it’s you know, one to one and a half to two and a half million dollar deal somewhere in that range over one year, then it certainly changes the dynamic for a few clubs and gives them a little bit more flexibility in terms of trying to add you know this caliber player to their roster and when you’re talking about a team like Vegas, or really all the teams that are in the mix, you look at their depth and you know, you don’t necessarily have to put him out into a position where he’s going to have to play 18 to 22 minutes a night, at least like right out of the gate because you can kind of slot him in different circumstances, different situations throughout the game for wherever he could potentially end up so all of this is being put into consideration.

I can certainly see Vegas being a fit. If you’re talking about the money and on a lower deal. I know Kane would love to play well beyond this season for the next two to three seasons at least. But given his health situation, work on a one year and then go from there I think that seems to be the game plan.”