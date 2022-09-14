NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, Montreal Canadiens, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Flames taking a run at a MacKenzie Weegar extension

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman when asked about Calgary Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, who has one year left on his contract at $3.25 million and will be a UFA after the season.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“I think they are taking a run at it, the two sides. It’s quiet right now but I think they’re taking a run at it.”

Canadiens and Jake Allen talking

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman when asked about what the future is for Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen in Montreal.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Well, it was Kevin Weekes who first reported that there’s talks underway. As we do this on Thursday night, I don’t get the sense it’s close, but I think that Kevin’s right and they are talking.

There was a time earlier in the summer that there were teams asking Montreal about, what are you going to do about Jake Allen? And the Canadiens said no to any of it because they didn’t know what Carey Price‘s future was and they wanted to make sure they had Allen there to sort of hold down the fort.

What my guess on this is, he’s got a year left and is a UFA. I just think Montreal wants to have an idea sooner rather than later if they can sign him.

Aston-Reese’s PTO with the Maple Leafs and RFA Rasmus Sandin

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on his 32 Thoughts podcast on Toronto Maple Leafs had a deal in place for Zach Aston-Reese who signed to PTO, and on RFA defenseman Rasmus Sandin.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“The answer is no, but Aston-Reese, he has a good idea what his number is going to be. If he signs in Toronto, I’m betting it’s somewhere around $800,000-$850,000 cause Toronto really can’t do any more than that. They’re in a tight spot.

The other question I got from Leafs fans today was, does this mean that Rasmus Sandin is going to be traded cause they look at the salary cap situation and say, ‘how are you going to fit this all in?’

And I don’t think that’s what Toronto wants to do. I could always be proven wrong but I do believe Toronto’s goal is to re-sign Sandin. It’s a standoff right now but I do think their goal is to re-sign him.

If you look at their defense cap situation or their contract situation, it’s not too long to you look down and there’s only one guy signed and that’s Morgan Rielly.