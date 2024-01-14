NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames and Philadelphia Flyers

What is Elias Lindholm Worth at the Trade Deadline

Julian McKenzie of The Athletic: McKenzie had his first mailbag of 2024 and was taking questions on the pending UFAs for the Calgary Flames.

McKenzie specifically looks at Elias Lindholm and what he could fetch on the open market. Both the Colorado Avalanche and Boston Bruins need help down the middle. The Avalanche have the draft picks and prospects to get the deal down. For Colorado to get him, they might have to give up a 2024 first-round pick and a player like Bowen Bryam or a lesser prospect.

On the Boston side of things, they have Matthew Poitras, but will they be willing to give up on a young center that has looked good this season in the NHL? The Nashville Predators and Detroit Red Wings are teams to watch in this sweepstakes. Again, the asking could increase if either team extends him long-term. But it all depends on how the Flames view their season at the deadline.

Could the Flames Extend Chris Tanev

Julian McKenzie of The Athletic: McKenzie was asked in his latest mailbag about the Flames possibly re-signing defenseman Chris Tanev.

His colleague Pierre LeBrun suggested it first. This is a distinct possibility, especially if Noah Hanifin is moved and does not re-sign with the Flames. If the young defensemen for the Flames are not ready to step in and fill his role, he could see the Flames extending him on a one-year deal less than his current $4.5 million AAV.

The most likely outcome is that Tanev is dealt, but if he is extended, it is a one-year deal.

Are Their More Moves Coming in Philadelphia

Jonathan Bailey of Philly Hockey Now: Bailey writes that the Flyers are an exciting team to watch at the upcoming trade deadline. The Flyers traded for Jamie Drysdale from Anaheim, sending Cutter Gauthier out West.

With the acquisition of Drysdale, one of their defensemen has become expendable. The Flyers have eight defensemen on their roster. Sean Walker and Nick Seeler have been the subject of trade talks since the beginning of the season. Not to mention Ramus Ristolainen as well.

Teams have been calling on those three defensemen already. The Flyers also have Marc Staal, another pending unrestricted free agent, as is Walker. But with an abundance of defensemen on the roster, expect the Flyers to make a move.