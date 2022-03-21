NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks, Colorado Avalanche, and the Boston Bruins

The Flames have made their big moves but could add depth

Wes Gilbertson: Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving: “We’ll continue to bang away and see if there’s a fit for us. At the end of the day, we’ve made our, I would say, significant deals. If we do something more, great. If not, we’re certainly comfortable with the group that we have.”

Ryan Pike: Treliving didn’t rule out a making some more moves. Would likely be for depth.

Canucks will do lots of listening

Irfaan Gaffar: Have said it before but the Vancouver Canucks will listen to anyone not named Quinn Hughes, Elias Pettersson or Thatcher Demko.

Tyler Motte, Luke Schenn and Conor Garland have received the most attention in the past 48 hours.

Avs interested in Clutterbuck

Stefen Rosner: A source said the Colorado Avalanche still have some interest in New York Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck.

DeBrusk signs a two-year extension but still wants a trade

Joe Haggerty: The Boston Bruins have signed forward Jake DeBrusk to a two-year contract extension at $4 million per season.

Pierre LeBrun: DeBrusk still wants to be traded and is hoping that the contract extension helps facilitate a trade.

Elliotte Friedman: DeBrusk’s trade request hasn’t been rescinded. The big qualifying offer is not an issue anymore.