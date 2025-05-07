NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames Want to Extend Dustin Wolf and Keep Dan Vladar

Could Dustin Wolf and Dan Vladar Get Extensions This Summer in Calgary?

The Calgary Flames handled some housekeeping business over the weekend when they signed Matt Coronato to a seven-year extension with an AAV of $6.5 million. Calgary continues to keep players who want to be in a Flames uniform, and this is a good value for a player who is on the rise and will be a future part of the organization.

Speaking of moving forward, the Flames have some other players due for new contracts, including goaltenders Dustin Wolf and Dan Vladar. Vladar is an unrestricted free agent. Wolf is entering the final year of a two-year deal that pays $850,000 a season. Wolf is still a restricted free agent at the end of the contract, but like with Rasmus Andersson, who will be a UFA in the summer of 2026, Wolf is eligible to sign an extension on July 1.

Calgary Flames General Manager Craig Conroy joined Sportsnet Radio in Calgary. He was asked about extending goaltender Dustin Wolf to make him the guy long term and potentially keeping Dan Vladar in that 1B position.

NHLRumors.com Transcriptions

Host: “Craig Conroy, the General Manager of the Calgary Flames, joining us here in the Atlas Pizza and Sports Bar, guest hotline Big Show, Rusuc and Rose Sportsnet, 960 the Fan. Obviously, you have a ton of RFAs, but you also got a player on your roster, Craig, and your goaltender, Dustin Wolf, who could potentially sign you an extension starting July 1. Is that something that’s, yeah, I get you have all this RFA work, but is that something potentially, you’re like, oh, maybe we can get that little piece of business done as well.”

Craig Conroy: “Yeah, we’re gonna look at everything. Once we get to that point, obviously, Dustin had a great year. We’d love to see where, kind of his mindset and his group is on the other side moving forward. Obviously, can’t do it till July 1st, but, yeah like I said, we would be open to it.

Like, it makes it easier for me, okay, how we’re going to build this team moving forward to, know, okay, we got this piece locked up, this piece locked up, and then, now, what, how, what else do we need to bring in to kind of take that next step and be in the playoffs. I mean, that’s, that’s the ultimate goal, is to be in the playoffs.”

Host: Connie, just to touch on, maybe (Dan) Vladar then too. I mean, I know he’s unrestricted. For him, he’s, he played well for you guys this season. Kind of, what are your thoughts?”

Conroy: “Yeah. I mean, we’ve talked to Vladi and his representation, and you, Connor, when agency comes, guys, they’ve earned it. So that’s the one thing. We would love to have Vladi back. We have a number in mind in term, and we’re going to see where it goes from here. But again, it is at a point in his career where he could take a peek and go look.

But we would love to have Vladi back. I thought he did a great job this year, and I thought the tandem has worked really well together. But again, you got to have both sides willing to sign the deal. And I think when you get to that point, sometimes they just want to take a look, see what’s out there.”

