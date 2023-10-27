NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Capitals, Maple Leafs, Pettersson, and Kane

Quick Hits on the Canadiens, Capitals, Maple Leafs, and Pettersson

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Believe the Montreal Canadiens and Washington Capitals have talked about Anthony Mantha and Joel Armia. Armia may not have remained with the Capitals.

The Toronto Maple Leafs could be monitoring cost-effective top-six wingers for later this season.

If Elias Pettersson puts up another 100-point season, he could be looking at $12 million on a long-term deal.

The latest on Patrick Kane

NHL Network: Elliotte Friedman on NHL Tonight when asked about Patrick Kane.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Tony Luftman: “Welcome in our insider Elliot Friedman, and I want to go right at 88. The latest on Patrick Kane is, jumping in.

Friedman: “Ohhh, the latest on Patrick Kane. Sorry, you fooled me a bit there with that, with that one.

Luftman: “The delivery.”

Friedman: “Look, I think there’s still time to figure this out here. You know, I think that he’s still getting ready. He’s still in a position where he’s learning to figure out exactly what his body is going to be able to do.

I mean, he’s in really good shape. There’s no question about that. But he’s still working at it. And I don’t think there’s any desire to rush it until he feels 100%. And I think we’ll see where we go from there.

Like you know, I think you’ve heard a lot of the teams, Buffalo, Detroit. I’m not convinced the Rangers are going to be there. But I think a lot of teams have called and I think he’s going to also take a look at who’s good.

Dallas I think is a team that had interest last year and is still interested now. I’m wondering too, about a team like Colorado. But that they would have to do some stuff to make that work.

I’ve just heard there’s a lot of interest and I think once he’s healthy, which is going to be somewhere in November, he’ll start taking a look at what he wants to do here.”