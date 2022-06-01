NHL News: Canadiens, Kuemper, Hagel, Schenn, Binnington and Six-Plus Goals

Canadiens hire St. Louis

Montreal Canadiens: The Canadiens have named Martin St. Louis their 32nd head coach in team history.

Kuemper leaves with an eye injury?

Adrian Dater: Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Adrian Dater: Have been told that Kuemper leaving was related to his previous right eye injury.

Adrian Dater: Coach Jared Bednar didn’t say much regarding Kuemper and hinted that he could miss some time.

Hagel skates but….

Joe Smith: Brandon Hagel wasn’t part of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s line yesterday at practice. He was on the ice for a bit but left for the room early.

Injured Blues

Andy Strickland: St. Louis Blues forward Brayden Schenn confirmed that during this season he had three different sets of broken ribs.

Andy Strickland: Schenn adds that he had a torn oblique as well.

Lou Korac: Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington has a brace on his left knee. He doesn’t need surgery.

Binnington on the water bottle toss

Jeremy Rutherford: (thread) Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington on throwing the water battle at Colorado Avalanche Nazem Kadri while he was talking to the press:

“I went to get my knee checked out mid-game. I was coming back to the rink, and the game just ended. Walking down the hallway, I couldn’t find a recycling bin on my way down the hallway.

“Right before I walked into the locker room, I see him kind of doing an interview there, smiling, laughing and I’m there in a knee brace limping down the hallway. I just felt like it was a God-given opportunity.

“I could just stay silent and go in the room or I could say something and just have him look me in the eye and understand what’s going on, something to think about. Yeah I just threw the water bottle, an empty water bottle, it landed like 2 feet from him.

“It is what it is there. I mean, but it is what it is. It’s hockey and it’s a competitive game. So … that’s it.”

Six-plus goals

Greg Harvey: “The Avalanche and Oilers both scored 6+ goals this evening, becoming just the 10th ever playoff game in which both teams scored 6+ goals. This happened already once this year between the Oilers & Flames! This happened for the 1st time in the Conference Finals since 1985!!”