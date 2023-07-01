NHL Rumors: Canes, Panthers, Leafs, Red Wings, Oilers, Canucks, Rangers and More

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Think that Sebastian Aho will get an eight-year extension around $9.5 million from the Carolina Hurricanes. They also have to figure out their goaltending and make a decision on Brett Pesce, who may be okay with playing the season out.

The Florida Panthers will look at Tyler Bertuzzi to Vladimir Tarasenko to Dmitry Orlov to Blake Wheeler. The Panthers can offer less term but more money than some can.

One executive believes that Scott Mayfield will re-sign with the New York Islanders.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are believe to be ready to make Tyler Bertuzzi and offer and one defenseman. No need to panic that Auston Matthews and William Nylander extension didn’t get done.

Ryan O’Reilly has been linked to the Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators and Vancouver Canucks and possibly back to St. Louis.

Pierre LeBrun: The Maple Leafs had interest in re-signing O’Reilly right until the end, but he’ll be going to free agency.

J.T. Compher has been linked to the Red Wings and the Nashville Predators.

Could the Red Wings be interested in Alex Killorn. Must be up to something after buying out Kailer Yamamoto. Alex DeBrincat talks with the Senators have stalled.

The Panthers, Edmonton Oilers, and Vancouver Canucks are looking for depth. Options could include Nick Bjugstad, Teddy Blueger, and Evan Rodrigues.

The Oilers and Maple Leafs could be interested in Connor Brown.

Darren Dreger: Though he has several options, is among the many that sees Brown signing with the Oilers.

Defenseman Ian Cole could end up in Vancouver on a one-year deal.

Rick Dhaliwal: The Vancouver Canucks are showing some interest in forward Max Comtois. The 24-year-old wasn’t qualified by the Anaheim Ducks.

Jonathan Quick likely signing with the New York Rangers and it wouldn’t be surprise if Cam Talbot signs with the Los Angeles Kings.

Trevor Lewis could return to the Kings.

The New Jersey Devils didn’t qualify Nathan Bastian but they are trying to re-sign him.

Don’t expect any Jonathan Toews or Patrick Kane decisions today.