NHL Rumors: Canucks and Kuzmenko, Hertl Offer Coming, and a Top 35 Trade List

Canucks among the teams interested in Kuzmenko
Rick Dhaliwal: The Vancouver Canucks are one of the many teams who have reached out to KHLs Andrei Kuzmenko’s agent, Dan Milstein.
When his KHL season is over, teams will start talking to Kuzmenko. In 45 games this season with St. Petersburg the 26-year old has 53 points.
Hertl offer coming soon
The Fourth Period: The Sharks and Tomas Hertl‘s camp have started contract talks. Any trade talks are premature according to TFP’s David Pagnotta. He added on the NHL Network that a contract offer for Hertl is coming soon.
“San Jose has certainly voiced their desire to keep him in San Jose, and they’ve made those desires clear to Hertl’s camp. But outside of that, there hasn’t been much yet to date. No contract offer officially put forward for Hertl. That will happen, from what I’m hearing, in the next week or two.
“If they can’t work towards a long-term extension, the Sharks are going to look to move him ahead of the deadline,”
A long-term contract extension will be north of $7 million per season.
Can the Maple Leafs bounce back against the Blue Jackets tonight?
Top 35 trade watch list
The Fourth Period: A list of the top 35 players who could be traded ahead of the March 21st NHL trade deadline and teams who have been reportedly linked to them.
1. Jakob Chychrun – Los Angeles, Florida, Carolina, Boston, Anaheim
2. Claude Giroux – Colorado, Boston, Florida
3. Ben Chiarot – St. Louis, Calgary, Toronto, Los Angeles, Florida, NY Rangers, Boston
4. John Klingberg – Carolina, Florida, Calgary, NY Rangers, Tampa Bay
5. Phil Kessel – Boston, Minnesota, Pittsburgh
6. Calvin de Haan – Calgary, Edmonton, Boston, Nashville
7. Mark Giordano – Florida, Toronto, Calgary, St. Louis
8. J.T. Miller – NY Rangers, Colorado, Carolina
9. Jeff Petry – Dallas, Philadelphia
10. Jake DeBrusk – Arizona, Edmonton, Seattle, San Jose
11. Hampus Lindholm – Tampa Bay, NY Rangers, Boston, Florida
12. Max Domi – NY Rangers, Toronto
13. Artturi Lehkonen – Washington, NY Rangers, Minnesota
14. Travis Boyd – Minnesota, Tampa Bay, Washington
15. Rickard Rakell – Toronto, Pittsburgh, Boston, Tampa Bay, NY Rangers
16. Calle Jarnkrok – Washington, Toronto
17. Andrew Copp – NY Rangers, Boston, Tampa Bay, Toronto, Washington, Edmonton
18. Rasmus Ristolainen – TBD
19. Brett Kulak – TBD
20. Dylan Strome – Ottawa
21. Marc-Andre Fleury – Washington, Colorado
22. Cal Clutterbuck – TBD
23. Travis Konecny – Los Angeles
24. Vladislav Namestnikov – TBD
25. Justin Braun – Calgary, Boston, Toronto, Nashville
26. Robert Hagg – Calgary, Edmonton, Nashville
27. Joonas Korpisalo – Edmonton
28. Chris Tierney – TBD
29. Alexandar Georgiev – Vegas, Edmonton
30. Nick Leddy – TBD
31. Mikko Koskinen – TBD
32. Travis Dermott – TBD
33. Vitali Kravtsov – Vancouver, Montreal
34. P.K. Subban – TBD
35. Anton Khudobin – TBD