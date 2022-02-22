NHL Rumors: Canucks and Kuzmenko, Hertl Offer Coming, and a Top 35 Trade List

Canucks among the teams interested in Kuzmenko

Rick Dhaliwal: The Vancouver Canucks are one of the many teams who have reached out to KHLs Andrei Kuzmenko’s agent, Dan Milstein.

When his KHL season is over, teams will start talking to Kuzmenko. In 45 games this season with St. Petersburg the 26-year old has 53 points.

Hertl offer coming soon

The Fourth Period: The Sharks and Tomas Hertl‘s camp have started contract talks. Any trade talks are premature according to TFP’s David Pagnotta. He added on the NHL Network that a contract offer for Hertl is coming soon.

“San Jose has certainly voiced their desire to keep him in San Jose, and they’ve made those desires clear to Hertl’s camp. But outside of that, there hasn’t been much yet to date. No contract offer officially put forward for Hertl. That will happen, from what I’m hearing, in the next week or two.

“If they can’t work towards a long-term extension, the Sharks are going to look to move him ahead of the deadline,”

A long-term contract extension will be north of $7 million per season.

Can the Maple Leafs bounce back against the Blue Jackets tonight?

-235 on the moneyline with Betway

Top 35 trade watch list

The Fourth Period: A list of the top 35 players who could be traded ahead of the March 21st NHL trade deadline and teams who have been reportedly linked to them.

1. Jakob Chychrun – Los Angeles, Florida, Carolina, Boston, Anaheim

2. Claude Giroux – Colorado, Boston, Florida

3. Ben Chiarot – St. Louis, Calgary, Toronto, Los Angeles, Florida, NY Rangers, Boston

4. John Klingberg – Carolina, Florida, Calgary, NY Rangers, Tampa Bay

5. Phil Kessel – Boston, Minnesota, Pittsburgh

6. Calvin de Haan – Calgary, Edmonton, Boston, Nashville

7. Mark Giordano – Florida, Toronto, Calgary, St. Louis

8. J.T. Miller – NY Rangers, Colorado, Carolina

9. Jeff Petry – Dallas, Philadelphia

10. Jake DeBrusk – Arizona, Edmonton, Seattle, San Jose

11. Hampus Lindholm – Tampa Bay, NY Rangers, Boston, Florida

12. Max Domi – NY Rangers, Toronto

13. Artturi Lehkonen – Washington, NY Rangers, Minnesota

14. Travis Boyd – Minnesota, Tampa Bay, Washington

15. Rickard Rakell – Toronto, Pittsburgh, Boston, Tampa Bay, NY Rangers

16. Calle Jarnkrok – Washington, Toronto

17. Andrew Copp – NY Rangers, Boston, Tampa Bay, Toronto, Washington, Edmonton

18. Rasmus Ristolainen – TBD

19. Brett Kulak – TBD

20. Dylan Strome – Ottawa

21. Marc-Andre Fleury – Washington, Colorado

22. Cal Clutterbuck – TBD

23. Travis Konecny – Los Angeles

24. Vladislav Namestnikov – TBD

25. Justin Braun – Calgary, Boston, Toronto, Nashville

26. Robert Hagg – Calgary, Edmonton, Nashville

27. Joonas Korpisalo – Edmonton

28. Chris Tierney – TBD

29. Alexandar Georgiev – Vegas, Edmonton

30. Nick Leddy – TBD

31. Mikko Koskinen – TBD

32. Travis Dermott – TBD

33. Vitali Kravtsov – Vancouver, Montreal

34. P.K. Subban – TBD

35. Anton Khudobin – TBD