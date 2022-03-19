NHL Rumors: Canucks, Avs, Oilers Under-the-Radar, and No Fire Sale in Montreal

Canucks won’t lower their asking price

Satiar Shah: “Ultimately meeting the Canucks ask for their guys on the trade market will likely determine what they do more than what happens this weekend. Even if the Canucks want to sell I don’t see them lowering their ask just to make trades by Monday.”

Senators forward Paul likely on the move

Adrian Dater: Have been hearing that the Colorado Avalanche could be looking at Ottawa Senators forward Nick Paul. He is a big, bruising forward who has scored 11 goals this season.

Ryan Rishaug: Would have to think that the Edmonton Oilers have at least kicked tires on Senators forward Nick Paul. He’s big and has some skill.

He’s a pending UFA who could be a good fit if the number he is looking for is right.

The Oilers are focused on the blue line but they should at least be checking into him.

Seven ‘under-the-radar’ players who could be moved that could make a big impact

Greg Wyshynski of ESPN: Seven players who are sort of under-the-radar that could make a big impact on a team if they are traded.

Alexander Barabanov – forward – San Jose Sharks

Justin Braun – defense – Philadelphia Flyers

Andrew Copp – forward – Winnipeg Jets

Anton Forsberg – goaltender – Ottawa Senators

Johan Larsson – forward – Arizona Coyotes

Artturi Lehkonen – forward – Montreal Canadiens

Pavel Zacha – forward – New Jersey Devils

Not a fire sale in Montreal

TSN: Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes said they don’t plan on having a fire sale at the deadline.

“I don’t want to say that we’re looking to move on from specific players right now,” Hughes said Thursday. “If we get phone calls on a trade that will make sense for us we will definitely consider it.”

“I’ve said it before, and I told the players, we’re not looking to make a fire sale here.”

Pierre LeBrun tweeted that it’s a long-shot that Jeff Petry gets traded by Monday. In the offseason is more likely. The Canadiens will keep Artturi Lehkonen unless they get a big offer. Will keep pending UFA Brent Kulak if the offers aren’t strong enough.