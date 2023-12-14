NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets

Canucks Looking To Help Andrei Kuzmenko Rather Than Trade Him Away

Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet: MacIntyre writes that there has been a lot of trade talk surrounding the struggling Vancouver Canucks forward Andrei Kuzmenko. However, President Jim Rutherford was not going to commit to the forward long-term.

NHL Rumors: Teams have called the Vancouver Canucks about Andrei Kuzmenko

After recording 39 goals last season with the Canucks, Kuzmenko earned himself a two-year, $11 million deal. Remember his name was on the trade market last season before the bridge deal.

Right now, the team hopes Kuzmenko can get out of this little slump he is in. However, as far as long-term plans for Kuzmenko, who will be 29 when the deal is over, Rutherford was non-committal about his future and will keep an open mind.

Teams continue to call on Kuzmenko, but he is viewed as an asset despite Vancouver looking to clear cap space.

Winnipeg Jets Are Being Built Differently This Season

Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun: Billeck writes the Winnipeg Jets will be without Kyle Connor for 6-8 weeks after a knee-on-knee collision during a game against the Anaheim Ducks over the weekend.

In the past the Jets would be crippled by an injury to a goal scorer, however, this year the team is built differently. They have more depth on the roster to withstand an injury to a top player. Give credit to Kevin Cheveldayoff for making a hockey trade to help this Jets team as he continues to look to improve the team.

NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins

The Jets general manager was scouting the Flyers players like Rasmus Ristolainen, Nick Seeler and Sean Walker. Seeler is more of a physical presence, while Walker is a right-shot defenseman that teams always need and with Logan Stanley‘s name out there you wonder if he gets moved in a deal to keep this team contending.

Could the Jets also add to their middle to bottom-six with a player like Garnet Hathaway