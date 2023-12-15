NHL Rumors: Devils, Leafs, Islanders, Kraken, Sabres, Stars, Blue Jackets, Sharks, Hurricanes, Oilers, and Canucks

Quick hits on the Devils, Leafs, Islanders, Kraken, Sabres, and Stars

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: (mailbag) The New Jersey Devils, Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Islanders are in the market for defensemen.

The Seattle Kraken could use a goal-scorer.

The Buffalo Sabres could use some kind of jolt. Need to play better before they start trading some of their draft picks and/or prospects. They shouldn’t be looking to give up assets for a rental. If they improve as the trade deadline nears, they could look to add a player or two. 2011 is the last time the Sabres where in the playoffs.

Could see the Dallas Stars and the 39-year-old Joe Pavelski agreeing to another one-year deal if he wants to continue playing after this one-year deal expires at the season’s end.

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: The heat is Columbus Blue Jackets president of hockey ops John Davidson and GM Jarmo Kekalainen. The Blues Jets weren’t supposed to be selling this year.

Johnny Gaudreau‘s production is way down and Patrik Laine has been a healthy scratch. Laine could be traded – he hasn’t asked for a trade – but the Blue Jackets would need to retain salary. He’s at $8.7 million through 2025-26.

San Jose Sharks forward Mike Hoffman could interest some teams who are looking for a forward that shoots the puck. Sharks GM Mike Grier has told teams almost everyone is available including Anthony Duclair, Alexander Barabanov and Kevin Labanc. Keep an eye on Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro.

The Carolina Hurricanes, Seattle Kraken, Edmonton Oilers, Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs have been calling around and checking out the goalie market. They should be calling the Montreal Canadiens about Jake Allen or Cayden Primeau.

Teams are waiting for a Calgary Flames update on Chris Tanev. Tanev is at the top of Maple Leafs list, and the Vancouver Canucks have kicked tires on him.