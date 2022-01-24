NHL Rumors: Canucks, Maple Leafs, Kane, and the Golden Knights

Canucks nearing the end of their GM search

John Shannon: Have been told that Vancouver Canucks hope to have their vacant GM position filled by the first week in February.

Two potential trade targets for the Maple Leafs

NHL Watcher: Darren Dreger on TSN 1050 on Friday on potential Toronto Maple Leafs trade targets: “Josh Manson is another name, what are they doing with him in Anaheim? I’d have eyes on him, again, he can play whatever style you want, expiring contracts are important.”

NHL Watcher: Dreger on if Montreal Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot would make sense for the Maple Leafs: “Montreal is going to trade Ben Chiarot to the team that is going to pay the most and it doesn’t matter that it’s Toronto, it doesn’t. They got bigger fish to fry in Montreal than worrying about helping the Maple Leafs.

Kane decision is expected this week

David Pagnotta: Source are saying that NHL’s report on Evander Kane is expected to come out on Monday or Tuesday.

There are three teams on Kane with the Edmonton Oilers still believed to be the frontrunners. Kane has spoken with each teams coaches and management.

David Pagnotta: Kane is eligible to sign with any team right now, but he and the three teams are waiting for the NHL to release its report.

Kane and his reps are confident that he’ll be good to go.

Golden Knights would like to get healthy before determining deadline needs

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Vegas Golden Knights haven’t been healthy all season. It’s still unknown what they’ll be looking to do at the trade deadline with it basically two months away. Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon

“We’re two months away from the trade deadline. It’s interesting because I think what’s left of our biological clock you sort of expect that trade deadline to be coming in February which this year it isn’t. It’s March 21.

“There’s a lot of time for all teams to sort out what they are, what they aren’t. For us, health will continue to be a concern, salary cap has to be managed as part of that with respect to what our exact approach will be when we get right down to those final days and weeks (close to the deadline). It’s impossible to say at this point.’’