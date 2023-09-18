NHL Rumors: Carolina Hurricanes, and the Boston Bruins

Hurricanes GM Don Waddel on some of their pending UFAs

Luke DeCock of the Raleigh News & Observer: Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddel said that there hasn’t been contract discussions with some of his pending UFAs – Brady Skjei, Brett Pesce and Teuvo Teravainen – since July.

“We’d like to get something done but it’s not there to be done right now,” Waddell said. “We can’t force it.”

The Hurricanes would risk losing them for nothing after the season. Both Pesce and Skjei are top-four defensemen and would be due big contracts. A big gamble for both. Teravainen would be less of a gamble as his trade value would be lower. It makes sense for the Hurricanes to let Teravainen play things out.

Bruins Jake DeBrusk on his contract situation

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk will be a free agent after the season. Last week DeBrusk said there hasn’t been much progress on that front. He plans on focusing on the season and not the contract.

“I’m approaching it just getting ready for game 1,” DeBrusk said. “Getting my game ready, and I guess when it comes to contract talks, it’s one of those things where you need two sides to tango, and if it happens, it happens, but it’s one of those things where it’s obviously not my main focus, but it’s going to be a big year for our team in general, and I know that if I’m doing my part and having success with production and certain things that will help our team.

So, I think it goes hand in hand, and it’s one of those things that I’m just ready to get the season started. I’m excited for it, and it’s just about staying healthy.”

The 26-year-old forward is in the last year of his two-year deal with a $4 million cap hit.