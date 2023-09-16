NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche, and Some Players Who Could Eventually Get Traded

Will the Avalanche have to look for a backup goaltender?

Frank Seravalli: It sounds like Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz may not be ready for the start of the season and there’s some concern that he could miss some time as he continues to recover from offseason adductor surgery.

Mike Gould of Daily Faceoff: The Avalanche are likely to begin the season with $525,000 in LTIR salary cap space and that number could grow if they have to put Francouz on it.

Montreal Canadiens Casey DeSmith could be one option for the Avs. He’s in the last year of his contract at $1.8 million.

Some players who could be moved by the trade deadline

The Fourth Period: A quick look at some players who could be on the move before the Friday, March, 8th, 2024 NHL trade deadline.

Anthony Duclair – San Jose Sharks – Top-six minutes this year could boost his trade value.

Matt Dumba – Arizona Coyotes – Top minutes could boost his value. A UFA after the season with a $3.9 million cap hit.

Dante Fabbro – Nashville Predators – Will be an RFA with arbitration rights after the season, Was a trade candidate at last year’s deadline.

John Gibson – Anaheim Ducks – Four years left at $6.4 million and a 10-team no-trade list.

Noah Hanifin – Calgary Flames – If the Flames are out of the race he could be on the move.

Carter Hart – Philadelphia Flyers – There were some trade talks early in the offseason. Maybe more of a trade candidate after the season.

Adam Henrique – Anaheim Ducks – Last year of his contract and a 10-team no-trade list.

Kevin Labanc – San Jose Sharks – Has been shopped the past two offseasons. The Sharks only have one salary retention slot left.

NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames Noah Hanifin Talks About His Situation Heading Into A Contract Year

Tyler Myers – Vancouver Canucks – Will only have a $1 million salary as his $5 million bonus is paid – a $6 million cap hit. Has a 10-team no-trade list.

Honorable mentions: Casey DeSmith (Canadiens), Evgeny Kuznetsov (Capitals), Victor Olofsson (Sabres), Nikita Zadorov (Flames), and Jason Zucker (Coyotes).