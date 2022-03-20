NHL Rumors: Carolina Hurricanes, Jake DeBrusk, Zdeno Chara, and Max Domi

The Hurricanes won’t move a first

Pierre LeBrun: The Carolina Hurricanes have told teams that they won’t trade their 2023 first-round pick on a rental player. They don’t have a 2022 first from the Jesperi Kotkaniemi offer sheet.

DeBrusk still wants out

Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic: Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk still wants out of Boston according to his agent Rick Valette.

“His trade request stands, and I hope he will be moved by the deadline.”

It doesn’t mean it will happen though. The Bruins are making a run and they don’t want to jeopardize a Cup run just to accommodate his request.

A Chara return is unlikely for the Bruins

Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic: Could Zdeno Chara return to the Boston Bruins? Unlikely.

“He’s slow, yes,” noted one NHL source. “But his reach on the PK would be huge. He adds toughness that they are lacking. And would be a great morale addition, not that they need it, but a trade deadline boost. Isles are out and need to get younger.”

Another source said they wouldn’t be interested with another adding Calvin de Haan would be a better fit.

Domi expected to be moved by Monday

David Pagnotta: (Friday) There haven’t been any recent contract talks between the Columbus Blue Jackets and pending UFA forward Max Domi.

Have been told to expect Domi to be traded by Monday’s deadline.

David Pagnotta: The two sides did speak earlier in the season but that obviously didn’t lead to anything.

Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts on Max Domi.

“Ah, yeah. That’s one name to watch come Monday as well. He’s on the expiring contract. We believe the Washington Capitals are very much interested. Perhaps Colorado and Boston. Washington would have an issue with his salary cap though. Might need a third party or might need Columbus to retain.

