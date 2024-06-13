Hurricanes Not Rushing To Trade Martin Necas Just Yet

TSN Hockey Analyst Darren Dreger joined Jay Onrait on SportsCenter and was asked about the status of where the Carolina Carolina Hurricanes and Martin Necas stand.

Jay Onrait: “I want to show you some of the other big restricted free agents (video here) that are out there. It’s a very intriguing list right now. In lots of really, really fascinating names couple of Red Wings on the list. Couple of Carolina Hurricanes and of course Marty Necas is one of them. We keep hearing about Necas’s name. In fact, there was some talk that maybe he could be moved as early as last week. That hasn’t happened yet. Is there any update on Carolina’s situation?”

Darren Dreger: “Well, look at the Carolina players here. And there are two prominent ones that you’ve identified. And that’s just scratching the surface in Carolina. Now, the messaging that I think is kind of being overlooked from Carolina’s perspective and Marty Necas is that again, they own the rights to this player. You know, he’s been a good player, you know, as he’d been held back a little bit in terms of where he’s played by Rod Brind’Amour, I guess that’s the argument of the player and his family.

But that doesn’t mean that the Carolina Hurricanes are unhappy with Marty Necas so they’re not giving this guy away. Better than half the league has inquired; why wouldn’t you? Because again, if you give him a better situation, maybe a more prominent role on the powerplay, that age-specific player is really hard to find via trade. It is.

So they’ve got a lot of calls coming into Carolina, not just for Marty Necas but for a number of different players, but he’s a good one. And lots of teams of love to have.