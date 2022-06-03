NHL Rumors: Carolina Hurricanes – Trocheck, Niederreiter, Staal, and some RFAs

Hurricanes hope to bring back Trocheck and Niederreiter

Kurt Dusterberg of NHL.com: Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddell is hopeful that they can re-sign pending unrestricted free agent forwards Vincent Trocheck and Nino Niederreiter.

“We certainly hope they are both back, but it takes two sides. But I will have more dialogue with their agents in the next little bit and see where they’re at. Those guys play key positions for us up front and key roles. It’s in our best interest to see if we can bring them both back.”

Trocheck recorded 20 goals and added 31 assists in 81 games last season. He had six goals and four assists in 14 playoff games. He carried a cap hit of $4.75 million for the past six seasons.

Niederreiter had 24 goals and 20 assists in 75 games. He had four goals and one assist in 14 playoff games. He’s had a cap hit of $5.25 million for the past five years.

Trocheck, Niederreiter and defenseman Anthony DeAngelo said they hope to return.

Other pending UFAs include Max Domi, Ian Cole and Brendan Smith.

Staal will ride out the last year

Kurt Dusterberg of NHL.com: Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal is entering the final year of his 10-year, $60 million contract and has said he’s going to ride out the contract. He said that not wanting to sign a contract extension isn’t about testing the free agent market next offseason.

“No, I’m a Carolina Hurricane, and that’s where my mind is at right now,” he said. “I don’t think extending this summer is going to change any of that. I still have a full year left, and I’m excited about it and where this team is going. I think decision-making will be after that, after the next season.”

Hurricanes will have some interesting talks with their RFAs

Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer: The Carolina Hurricanes could have some interesting negotiations with pending RFAs Martin Necas, Steven Lorentz, Tony DeAngelo and Ethan Bear.

The Hurricanes have locked up Andrei Svechnikov long-term at $7.75 million and Jesperi Kotkaniemi for $4.82 million.

Given their cap situation and free agents, there could be some players moved in and out this offseason.

