NHL Rumors: The Carolina Hurricanes Will Likely Just Sit It Out and Wait for Brett Pesce to Return

NHL Network: Elliotte Friedman on NHL Tonight on the Carolina Hurricanes and the injury to defenseman Brett Pesce.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Tony Luftman: “Things have not been working for the Canes, it’s plain to say that and as we go to the internet’s, social media, Brett Pesce this is what we find.

Hurricanes PR Brett Pesci had surgery on Tuesday to correct a lower-body injury, expected to miss two to four weeks.

This is just another, in what has been a long list of concerns for this team coming out of the gate. What’s your take on what’s going on with Rod Brind’Amour’s team?

Friedman: “Well, we talked about Edmonton being leaky, they’re really leaky. They’re though, they’re the one team in the league that’s got a worst goals-against-average than Edmondson does. And that’s weird because I think they’re a really good defensive team. And they play a style where they suffocate a lot of other groups. I’m, I’m prepared to say with Carolina that it’s just a bad start, and things will get better. We’ll see.

I mean, the good news with this Pesce thing is two to four weeks, is that initially when the report came out from the Hurricanes reporter Walt Ruff, the way that Rod Brind’Amour spoke, you thought he might be out for like months or the year. So, I’m glad to hear that it’s not that bad.

You know, Carolina, like a lot of other teams. You know, you have to be careful because if you are in a situation where you add someone, you’ve got to have room for Pesce to come back. So I look at Pesce, two to four weeks, Carolina’s got some extra defensemen who haven’t played as much. I think they just tried to, I just think they try to sit it out, and wait it out and get Pesce healthy and figure it out then.

Of course, I’m always worried whenever I say that a team comes out they make a massive deal but I think if two to four weeks they can wait for Pesce to come back.

E.J. Hradek: “Yeah, you know, it’s funny, they read that same tweet this morning, and I got the same take as you did. I was like, boy, it’s gonna be out for a long time. And as it turns out, it’s only you know, two to four weeks. So that’s really good for Brett. Is a great guy and hopefully, everything is good with him.”