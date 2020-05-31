NHL Rumors: CBA Talks Soon, COVID Testing Costs, U.S. Training Camps, Sabres and Devils

CBA talks soon, COVID testing costs, U.S. training camps, Sabres and Devils

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The NHLPA could form a negotiating committee soon as CBA talks could start up soon.

COVID testing could cost the NHL $120 to $130 each, with 25,000 tests costing around $3 million.

Believe there is a good chance of re-seeding after the play-in round and not continuing with the bracket.

Vancouver Canucks GM Jim Benning said they are considering holding their training camp in the U.S. and doesn’t think they are the only Canadian team considering that.

Buffalo Sabres ownership confirmed that GM Jason Botterill will be back.

The New Jersey Devils aren’t ready to commit to anything yet and not sure if they’ll continue to go with Tom Fitzgerald or someone else. Believe that ownership continues their search for a GM. On the coaching front, the Devils are looking at, at least four candidate Alain Nasreddine, Gerard Gallant, Peter Laviolette and John Stevens.

Botterill on Sabres free agents and their first-round pick

Brayton Wilson of WGR 550: Buffalo Sabres GM Jason Botterill knows he needs to add more scoring depth to their lineup.

Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin is eligible for a contract extension and forward Sam Reinhart is a pending RFA. Botterill on their free agents.

“Until we have more clarity on where the salary cap is going to be, just the process of salary arbitration, what the timeframe is going to be; we’ve been in communication with most of our free agents, both restricted and unrestricted, and their agents and just letting them know where we’re at. Obviously with the pause, I think a lot of teams are within the same boat, from that standpoint. “From more of a contract standpoint, we’ll wait until we get a little more direction from the National Hockey League before we make those decisions.”

The Sabres currently hold the seventh overall draft pick, which could change after the draft lottery. Botterill is open to the idea of trading the pick to improve next season.