NHL Rumors: Central Division Rumor Roundup

The Colorado Avalanche may be short on assets but they still have some options

Corey Masisak of the Denver Post: The Colorado Avalanche have just over $2.2 million in available salary cap space. The Avs may not want to give up anyone else off their roster, but it’s a possibility.

“You’d love to just be able to add and make your group better, but oftentimes someone goes the other way because of different pieces or to create flexibility and that sucks because we like all the guys that we have,” Bednar said. “They’ve been a big part of not just the success we’ve had this year but from years past. It’s hard to see but it is part of the business.”

The Avs are lacking assets, so adding someone impactful won’t be easy. They don’t have their second or third-round picks this year. The Avs top prospects are Calum Ritchie, Mikhail Gulyayev and Sean Behrens.

Trading defenseman Bowen Byram for an impact forward could an option. Caleb Jones or Sam Malinski could replace Byram in the lineup.

Central Division rumor roundup

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Written 32 Thoughts roundup.

There has been some interest in Chicago Blackhawks forward Colin Blackwell and defenseman Connor Murphy (injured). They could also be a third-party broker.

Nick Bjugstad and Alex Kerfoot in Arizona will interest some. Got pushback on Matt Dumba and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Minnesota Wild could be working on a Zach Bogosian extension and forward Brandon Duhaime could interest someone looking for depth.

The St. Louis Blues asking price for Pavel Buchnevich is high, with the Oilers and Golden Knights likely interested. Brandon Saad has two years left which may be too much. They’d like to move out a defenseman. There is always Jordan Kyrou talk. If Scott Perunovich plays 13 more games he’ll be a UFA.

The Nashville Predators are playing themselves into deadline buyers and not sellers.

Will Gabriel Landeskog attempt a playoff comeback? The Avalanche are looking at Henrique, Bjugstad and Kerfoot. Will they look for a more experienced backup?

The Dallas Stars could look at a small, depth move. Coach Pete DeBoer really trusts Radek Faksa but there is some talk they could move him for cap flexibility.

If Gabriel Valardi’s injury is serious, Anthony Mantha could be a nice fit. The Winnipeg Jets could use an upgrade on their blue line.